Got Rohit Shetty's Film Before Khatron Ke Khiladi, Says Actress Tejasswi Prakash

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Tejasswi Prakash has bagged a Marathi film produced by the reality show's host Rohit Shetty. The actress said that she was offered the film before her participation on the reality show.

Tejasswi played the lead role in Sony TV's controversial show Pehredaar Piya Ki, where she was paired opposite child actor Affan Khan. The show's content received backlash from the viewers for showing 18-year-old Diya (played by Tejasswi) getting married to 9-year-old Ratan(played by Affan).

The actress told Times Of India, “The content was bashed but people were like, ‘Who’s that girl’. That’s how I got Rohit Shetty's film. I didn’t receive any backlash. The film happened after Pehredaar Piya Ki. So in a way all the hype helped me. It opened a lot many doors for me.”

She also compared her show Pehredaar Piya Ki to Colors TV's Barrister Babu. “It is a brilliant concept. They have shown the show in a different era. This show has an eight-year-old girl getting married to a young man. So in India, it is ok for a girl child to get married but not a boy.”

For the uninitiated, Tejasswi is one of the strongest contestants of KKK 10 and has won in almost all the tasks she has performed so far.

Meanwhile, popular faces like Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Dharmesh Yelande, Shivin Narang, RJ Malishka, Adaa Kha, Amruta Khanvilkar and Balraj Syal are also part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

