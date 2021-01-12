Got To Live The Life Of A Powerful Man, Even If In Fiction: Sunil Grover On 'Tandav'

New Delhi: When director Ali Abbas Zafar sent the script of the upcoming political drama “Tandav” to Sunil Grover, the actor asked him “Are you sure about this?” Grover, the funny man behind popular characters like Gutthi, Rinku Bhabhi and Dr Mashoor Gulati on television, was sceptical about joining the cast of the Amazon Prime Video series where he plays the right-hand man to Saif Ali Khan’s scheming politician. But Zafar, who collaborated with the actor in 2019’s “Bharat” opposite Salman Khan, knew Grover was the perfect fit to play Gurpal Chauhan.

“I had worked with Ali in ‘Bharat’ and he said he wants me to work in ‘Tandav’. He sent me the script, I read it. I called him back and said ‘Are you sure about this because I have a very strong background as a funny guy?’ He said ‘I want only you to do this role’,” Grover told .