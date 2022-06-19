GoT7 Member BamBam Has An Epic Reaction To Jinyoung Passionately Kissing Kim Go-eun In Yumi's Cells 2

GoT7 member BamBam had the most epic reaction to Jinyoung’s kiss scene with Kim Go-eun in Yumi’s Cells 2. The second season of the hit K-drama began this month with Jinyoung playing Kim Go-eun’s on-screen love interest. In the recently premiered third episode, Kim Go-eun’s character Kim Yu-mi confesses her feelings for Jinyoung’s Yoo Ba Bi and they instantly start dating. Within a few days of the characters starting dating, Ba Bi and Yumi kiss.

The passionate kiss left the Ba Bi Fanclub in and outside the show screaming. Many fans took to Twitter and shared their reaction. BamBam joined the Yumi’s Cells fandom and shared his reaction to the kiss. The rapper-singer took to Twitter and shared a hilarious edit of Jinyoung’s kiss and wrote, “Get it my boy JINYOUNG.”

For the unversed, Yumi’s Cells revolves around Kim Yumi, played by Kim Go-eun, who is an everyday girl with emotions that almost all human beings experience. Except, with the series, fans get to see how different brain cells help her make every decision of her life. In the first season, she falls in love with Goo Woong (played by Ahn Bo-hyun) while her cells help her navigate through every situation. The second season puts Yoo Ba Bi (Jinyoung) in the forefront, with Yumi exploring her relationship with Ba Bi.

Speaking about the new season, via Soompi, Jinyoung said recently, “I think Yumi boldly starts doing what she wants to do. I think it’s better to regret something you did do than regret something you didn’t do. As my own new start, I’ve also been [acting] for the past year and a half to two years. I support all of your starts too.”

Yumi’s Cells airs new episodes every Friday and Saturday.

