GOT7 Member JAY B In A Relationship With Special Effects Artist PURE.D For 9 Months, Details Inside

If recent reports are to be believed, GOT7 member JAY B or Lim Jae-beom is in a relationship with special effects artist and YouTuber PURE.D. According to a report in Wikitree, JAY B and PURE.D met through an acquaintance and got to know each other and they mutually shared an interest in art. They have been together for 9 months now, according to the reports.

Their representatives responded to the report by saying, “They are cautious as they both have jobs where their faces are known to the public. “They have been maintaining a good relationship for nine months. Please continue to support them.”

JAY B was born in 1994 and PURE.D was born in 1992. The former is a member of the South Korean band GOT7. The singer-songwriter, who was previously associated with the JYP Entertainment company, joined the H1ghr Music hip hop and R&B record label founded by Korean American musicians Jay Park and Cha Cha Malone. He first debuted as an actor in ‘Dream High 2’ and was also a member of the duo JJ Project.

PURE.D on the other hand has worked in several movies and dramas. Besides being a special makeup artist, she is also a YouTuber.

Meanwhile, another member of GOT7, Youngjae tested positive for Covid-19 recently and temporarily halted his activities. His agency Sublime Artist, on 7th June, confirmed the news and informed that he is quarantined. The group consists of 7 members – Jay B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom. GOT7 was formed by JYP Entertainment but the group departed from the agency in January 2021.

