Goth Look to Pastels Dresses, Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Slays in New Pics From Photoshoot
Ira Khan is setting Instagram afire posting one picture at a time from a photoshoot she posed for, niftily titled 'Who Are You?'
Image courtesy: Ira Khan/ Instagram
‘Who are you?' Asks Ira Khan, as she shares new pictures from her photoshoot. Ira, daughter of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, is right now setting Instagram afire posting one picture at a time from a photoshoot she posed for, niftily titled 'Who Are You?'
For her photoshoot, the star kid has been experimenting with her looks and goes from donning pastel dresses to sporting a goth look. In a picture, she posted on Monday, Ira opts for a little black number in leather that goes well with her red curls. In another picture, she is seen wearing a violet crop top and matching pants and holding plastic bags in her hand.
Before sharing the photos, Ira introduced the theme 'Who are You?' and wrote in an Instagram post, "Who are you? I've never had an answer to that question but at different points in my life, I've been overwhelmed by the question or at peace with not having figured out the answer just yet."
"The exciting moments are when you realize you can choose who you want to be and just how many things you want to be. And also that no one thing defines who you are. In this piece, fashion is my tool of exploration. But its just that.. one of the many ways to explore this idea," she added.
Recently, Ira made headlines when she confirmed being in a relationship with Mishaal Kirpalani. In an Instagram Q & A session, when a fan asked about her relationship status, Ira had tagged Mishaal in the response to the question and also posted a cute picture of the two.
For the unversed, Ira is the younger daughter of Aamir's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. On Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan, Aamir had shared that Ira was keen on entering the film industry.
