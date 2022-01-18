'Goth Queen': Shruti Haasan's Latest Photoshoot is Simply Stunning

Shruti Haasan is one of the most popular Telugu film actors today. She has been in the news lately for her upcoming film, NBK 107. The actor recently posted some pictures from a photo shoot in which she looks simply ravishing. Shruti has done this photoshoot for the magazine Grazia. The actor posted numerous pictures in different outfits and poses.

What’s common about all these outfits and poses is that they all have black. All of the outfits that the actor tried are stylish, western, and have a leather feel. Talking about accessories and makeup, Shruti has kept her hair open in all the pictures. Her look is simple, with very minimal accessories. While in some she is just wearing a ring or earrings, in others she can be seen carrying a neckpiece with some rings.

https://www.instagram.com/shrutzhaasan/p/CY1cJj8BFGR/?utm_medium=copy_link

Shruti Haasan has been cast as the female lead opposite Balakrishna in Gopichand Malineni’s upcoming film. Interestingly, this is Shruti’s third collaboration with Gopichand

Malineni, following Balupu and Krack.

On the work front, apart from NBK 107, Shruti will also be seen in Salaar with Prabhas. The fans are very excited about both these projects by their beloved actor.

What’s more interesting is that both these films are scheduled for release in April this year. However, with the current rise in COVID cases, the release dates of many films have been pushed ahead. Now, it will be worth noticing if the release date of her movies too will change. Until then, her fans can stay connected through her social media accounts.

