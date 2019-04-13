SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Government Banks on Shah Rukh Khan's Popularity to Promote Voting in Lok Sabha Election 2019

The government is banking on Shah Rukh Khan's popularity to urge the citizens to go out and cast their vote in maximum numbers.

News18.com

Updated:April 13, 2019, 9:52 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Government Banks on Shah Rukh Khan's Popularity to Promote Voting in Lok Sabha Election 2019
A file photo of Shahrukh Khan from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas.
Loading...
The government is banking on Shah Rukh Khan's popularity to urge the citizens to go out and cast their vote in maximum numbers. After using stills from Shah Rukh's film Mohabbatein, on Friday, PIB shared a collage of photographs from Devdas, to make a creative appeal to citizens to make the best use of their right to vote during the ongoing 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB), the publicity arm of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, tweeted the collage featuring SRK and Jackie Shroff.

The image featured a recreated version of the movie's famous dialogue "Babuji ne kaha gaon chhod do...". The creative read, "Babuji ne kaha ghar chhod do, sabne kaha Paro ko chhod do. Par koi kuch bhi kahe, main vote dena nahin chhodunga."

Captioning the picture, they wrote, "Voting is citizens' right, responsibility and a duty. Don't get swayed by what people say. Be a responsible citizen, go out and vote. It matters."




Devdas was a dream project of Sanjay Leela Bhansali which released in 2002, starring Shah Rukh Khan as Devdas, Aishwarya Rai as Paro and Madhuri Dixit as Chandramukhi. The film was the third film adaptation and the first coloured film adaptation of Sharat Chandra Chattopadhyay's 1917 novella Devdas.

The creative vision of Bhansali won the maximum number of awards and was also the official entry for Academy Awards.

Before this, PIB had shared a collage of three visuals from Mohabttein, featuring Shah Rukh, Uday Chopra, Jugal Hansraj and Jimmy Sheirgill. Each picture read, "Aaj election ka phela phase hai... Tumhara aaj ek ek vote se desh ka kal badlega...Go Vote."

Captioning the picture, they wrote, "Ballot is a power, distributed equally among all Indians. Lok Sabha Elections 2019 begin today. Let's claim our equal stake in the future of India. Go Vote... It matters." (sic)

The Lok Sabha elections, which began on Thursday, will run till May 19.

Follow @news18movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram