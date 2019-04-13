English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Government Banks on Shah Rukh Khan's Popularity to Promote Voting in Lok Sabha Election 2019
The government is banking on Shah Rukh Khan's popularity to urge the citizens to go out and cast their vote in maximum numbers.
A file photo of Shahrukh Khan from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas.
Loading...
The government is banking on Shah Rukh Khan's popularity to urge the citizens to go out and cast their vote in maximum numbers. After using stills from Shah Rukh's film Mohabbatein, on Friday, PIB shared a collage of photographs from Devdas, to make a creative appeal to citizens to make the best use of their right to vote during the ongoing 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
The Press Information Bureau (PIB), the publicity arm of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, tweeted the collage featuring SRK and Jackie Shroff.
The image featured a recreated version of the movie's famous dialogue "Babuji ne kaha gaon chhod do...". The creative read, "Babuji ne kaha ghar chhod do, sabne kaha Paro ko chhod do. Par koi kuch bhi kahe, main vote dena nahin chhodunga."
Captioning the picture, they wrote, "Voting is citizens' right, responsibility and a duty. Don't get swayed by what people say. Be a responsible citizen, go out and vote. It matters."
Devdas was a dream project of Sanjay Leela Bhansali which released in 2002, starring Shah Rukh Khan as Devdas, Aishwarya Rai as Paro and Madhuri Dixit as Chandramukhi. The film was the third film adaptation and the first coloured film adaptation of Sharat Chandra Chattopadhyay's 1917 novella Devdas.
The creative vision of Bhansali won the maximum number of awards and was also the official entry for Academy Awards.
Before this, PIB had shared a collage of three visuals from Mohabttein, featuring Shah Rukh, Uday Chopra, Jugal Hansraj and Jimmy Sheirgill. Each picture read, "Aaj election ka phela phase hai... Tumhara aaj ek ek vote se desh ka kal badlega...Go Vote."
Captioning the picture, they wrote, "Ballot is a power, distributed equally among all Indians. Lok Sabha Elections 2019 begin today. Let's claim our equal stake in the future of India. Go Vote... It matters." (sic)
The Lok Sabha elections, which began on Thursday, will run till May 19.
Follow @news18movies for more
The Press Information Bureau (PIB), the publicity arm of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, tweeted the collage featuring SRK and Jackie Shroff.
The image featured a recreated version of the movie's famous dialogue "Babuji ne kaha gaon chhod do...". The creative read, "Babuji ne kaha ghar chhod do, sabne kaha Paro ko chhod do. Par koi kuch bhi kahe, main vote dena nahin chhodunga."
Captioning the picture, they wrote, "Voting is citizens' right, responsibility and a duty. Don't get swayed by what people say. Be a responsible citizen, go out and vote. It matters."
Voting is citizens right ,responsibility and a duty.— PIB India (@PIB_India) April 12, 2019
Don't get swayed by what people say
Be a responsible citizen, go out and vote....#ItMatters#GeneralElections2019 #LokSabhaElections2019 #Elections2019 pic.twitter.com/1TQv2iyFF5
Devdas was a dream project of Sanjay Leela Bhansali which released in 2002, starring Shah Rukh Khan as Devdas, Aishwarya Rai as Paro and Madhuri Dixit as Chandramukhi. The film was the third film adaptation and the first coloured film adaptation of Sharat Chandra Chattopadhyay's 1917 novella Devdas.
The creative vision of Bhansali won the maximum number of awards and was also the official entry for Academy Awards.
Before this, PIB had shared a collage of three visuals from Mohabttein, featuring Shah Rukh, Uday Chopra, Jugal Hansraj and Jimmy Sheirgill. Each picture read, "Aaj election ka phela phase hai... Tumhara aaj ek ek vote se desh ka kal badlega...Go Vote."
Captioning the picture, they wrote, "Ballot is a power, distributed equally among all Indians. Lok Sabha Elections 2019 begin today. Let's claim our equal stake in the future of India. Go Vote... It matters." (sic)
The Lok Sabha elections, which began on Thursday, will run till May 19.
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | Everyone is Human: Ganguly on Dhoni's Confrontation With Umpires
- This is how Jeremey 'Hawkeye' Renner Avoids Giving Spoilers for 'Avengers Endgame'
- Indians Love Jon Snow and GoT: Insta Data Reveals India Most Excited for Finale in Asia
- Best Headphones to Buy for Every PUBG Mobile Fan
- PewDiePie Asked to Delete T-Series Diss Tracks, Whines About Having to Follow Indian Laws
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results