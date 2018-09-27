English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Government Nominates Kangna Ranaut, Anup Jalota for FTII Society
Director-producers Rajkumar Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra have also been nominated.
Kangna Ranaut will next be seen in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. (Photo: Instagram/Ami Patel)
Among others, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry has nominated actor Kangana Ranaut, singer Anup Jalota, noted directors and producers Rajkumar Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra as members of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Society.
Their nomination comes about a year after actor Anupam Kher was appointed as the chairman of FTII. Ranaut, Jalota, Yesudas (singer), Arvind Swami (actor), Brijendra Pal Singh (TV producer, Divya Dutta (actor), Satish Kaushik (actor-producer-director) and Archana Rakesh Singh (academician) have been nominated to the society under the persons of eminence category, an official statement said on Wednesday.
Hirani, Chopra, Danny Denzongpa (actor) and Mahesh Aney (cinematographer), have been nominated to the FTII society under the alumnus category. In addition to them, under the category of experts representing the activities of the central government, N Sarvana, Joint Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resources Development; Raveesh Kumar, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson; and Chaitanya Prasad, ADG, Directorate of Film Festivals, have been nominated.
The tenure of the non-official members including the president will be for the block of three years starting from March 4, 2017, or until further orders, the statement said. The FTII Society's members vote among themselves to choose members of the Governing Council (GC), the institute's highest decision-making body. They also choose from among them members of the Standing Finance Committee, which takes decisions on the institute's financial matters.
Kher is president of FTII society and chairman of the FTII governing council.
