English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Government Picked This Scene From Shah Rukh Khan's Film to Promote Voting in Lok Sabha Election 2019
As the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections began on Thursday, the government hinged on Shah Rukh Khan's star power to exhort the electorate to exercise their franchise in the maximum numbers.
File photo of Shah Rukh Khan. (Image: AP)
Loading...
April 11 marks the first day of the world’s largest democratic exercise, as the first phase of voting for 2019 General Elections begins in 91 constituencies across 18 states. Actors like Ranveer Shorey, Anupam Kher and Ram Charan among others encouraged voters to turn out in large numbers and cast their vote.
The government hinged on Shah Rukh Khan's popularity to urge the citizens to go out and cast their vote in maximum numbers.
The Press Information Bureau (PIB), the publicity arm of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, took stills from Mohabbatein to emphasising on the importance of voting.
The PIB took to Twitter to post a collage of three visuals from a scene featuring Shah Rukh, Uday Chopra, Jugal Hansraj and Jimmy Sheirgill. Each picture read, "Aaj election ka phela phase hai... Tumhara aaj ek ek vote se desh ka kal badlega...Go Vote."
Captioning the picture, they wrote, "Ballot is a power, distributed equally among all Indians. Lok Sabha Elections 2019 begin today. Let's claim our equal stake in the future of India. Go Vote... It matters." (sic)
Meanwhile, in the scene picked by PIB to promote voting, Shah Rukh tries to convince his three students to follow their heart and let it free.
Although the Aditya Chopra directorial was not a commercial success it holds a special place in the hearts of the actor's fans. The film marked the reunion of Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan. Released in 2000, the film also features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a pivotal role.
Follow @news18movies for more
The government hinged on Shah Rukh Khan's popularity to urge the citizens to go out and cast their vote in maximum numbers.
The Press Information Bureau (PIB), the publicity arm of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, took stills from Mohabbatein to emphasising on the importance of voting.
The PIB took to Twitter to post a collage of three visuals from a scene featuring Shah Rukh, Uday Chopra, Jugal Hansraj and Jimmy Sheirgill. Each picture read, "Aaj election ka phela phase hai... Tumhara aaj ek ek vote se desh ka kal badlega...Go Vote."
Captioning the picture, they wrote, "Ballot is a power, distributed equally among all Indians. Lok Sabha Elections 2019 begin today. Let's claim our equal stake in the future of India. Go Vote... It matters." (sic)
Ballot Is a Power, Distributed Equally Among All Indians#LoksabhaElections2019 begin today— PIB India (@PIB_India) April 11, 2019
Let’s claim our equal stake in the future of #India
Go Vote... #ItMatters pic.twitter.com/IS2Y8jBEXw
Meanwhile, in the scene picked by PIB to promote voting, Shah Rukh tries to convince his three students to follow their heart and let it free.
Although the Aditya Chopra directorial was not a commercial success it holds a special place in the hearts of the actor's fans. The film marked the reunion of Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan. Released in 2000, the film also features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a pivotal role.
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lok Sabha Election #BallotBuzz: As India Lines Up at The Polls, Funny Business is Afoot
- Instagram Will Now Judge Posts That Can be Classified as Inappropriate, as it Adopts The Nanny Role
- Kim Kardashian's First Solo on Vogue Magazine Faces Backlash, Readers Want Real Models on Cover
- Amazon Echo Link and Echo Link Amp Are Quite Relevant For Your Audiophile Speakers
- Katie Bouman, the Scientist Behind the First-Ever Black Hole Image, is Now an Internet Star
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results