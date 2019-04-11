LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Government Picked This Scene From Shah Rukh Khan's Film to Promote Voting in Lok Sabha Election 2019

As the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections began on Thursday, the government hinged on Shah Rukh Khan's star power to exhort the electorate to exercise their franchise in the maximum numbers.

News18.com

Updated:April 11, 2019, 5:03 PM IST
Government Picked This Scene From Shah Rukh Khan's Film to Promote Voting in Lok Sabha Election 2019
File photo of Shah Rukh Khan. (Image: AP)
April 11 marks the first day of the world’s largest democratic exercise, as the first phase of voting for 2019 General Elections begins in 91 constituencies across 18 states. Actors like Ranveer Shorey, Anupam Kher and Ram Charan among others encouraged voters to turn out in large numbers and cast their vote.

The government hinged on Shah Rukh Khan's popularity to urge the citizens to go out and cast their vote in maximum numbers.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB), the publicity arm of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, took stills from Mohabbatein to emphasising on the importance of voting.

The PIB took to Twitter to post a collage of three visuals from a scene featuring Shah Rukh, Uday Chopra, Jugal Hansraj and Jimmy Sheirgill. Each picture read, "Aaj election ka phela phase hai... Tumhara aaj ek ek vote se desh ka kal badlega...Go Vote."

Captioning the picture, they wrote, "Ballot is a power, distributed equally among all Indians. Lok Sabha Elections 2019 begin today. Let's claim our equal stake in the future of India. Go Vote... It matters." (sic)




Meanwhile, in the scene picked by PIB to promote voting, Shah Rukh tries to convince his three students to follow their heart and let it free.

Although the Aditya Chopra directorial was not a commercial success it holds a special place in the hearts of the actor's fans. The film marked the reunion of Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan. Released in 2000, the film also features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a pivotal role.

