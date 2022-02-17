Govind Namdev: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Will Surpass Popularity of Original Film | Exclusive

Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is one of the most-awaited movies this year. After getting postponed multiple times, the movie will now be released on May 20. While fans are excited to know what this sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyaa will bring for the audience, here’s something that will raise excitement. Actor Govind Namdev, who will also be seen in the movie, tells News18.com that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will surpass the popularity that the first movie received.

“Jo popularity Bhool Bhulaiyaa 1 ki thi, aur jo impact Bhool Bhulaiyaa one ka tha, mujhe lgta hai usse zyada impact rahega Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 ka. Log zyada enjoy karne wale hai Bhool Bhulaiya 2 ko (The kind of popularity that Bhool Bhulaiyaa one enjoyed, Bhool Bhulaiyaa will surpass it. Bhool Bhulaiyaa two will create a stronger impact. People will enjoy this movie more)," he said.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa was released in 2007 and starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead. It was a horror-comedy that presented how an NRI’s wife notices ghostly occurrences as they visit their ancestral home. However, the second part of the movie will have Kartik Aaryan in the lead.

Apart from this, Govind Namdev also talked about the sequel to another Akshay Kumar starrer, OMG 2, and spilled the beans about its plot. The actor mentioned that the second part of OMG will be completely different from the first one. The actor went on to say that OMG 2 has nothing to do with OMG – Oh My God! which was released in 2012.

“Sab kuch naya hi hai. Pichla jaisa kuch nahi hai uss mein. Kahani bhi naye hai, aaj kal ke samay ki hai. Characters bhi bilkul naye hai. Aaj kal ke hisaab se hai. Iske baare mein zyada bata nahi sakte hai. Sirf itna bata sakte hai ke yeh aaj kal ke zamane ki kahani hai, pichle kahane se iska koi lena dena nahi hai. Characters bilkul different hai aur yeh film tahelka machaegi. (Everything is new. It has nothing to do with the older one. It’s a new story, based on today’s world. Characters are also new. I cannot reveal much, but I can say that it has nothing to do with the previous film. Characters are different and the movie will be a superhit)," Namdev said.

The actor also added that OMG 2 has been made considering that it does not hurt anyone’s sentiments. “Humne poori koshish ki hai ke balanced rahe movie, kisi ke bhawnao ko hum aahat na kare, koi hurt na ho. Iske humne poori koshish ki hai. (We tried to keep this movie balanced. We have tried not to hurt anyone’s sentiments)," he said.

OMG – Oh My God! was released in 2012 with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in the lead. Govind Namdev was seen as a priest in the film which talked about exposing corrupt self-confessed charlatans.

On being asked about his shooting experience for OMG 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 amid the coronavirus pandemic, the actor talked about how he followed all safety protocols and mentioned that he was confident about his immunity.

“Main hamesha yeh sochta tha ke jo immunity power main mehsoos karta tha, apne aap ko mazboot mehsoos karta tha. Jo bhi protocol thay corona se bachaw ke liye, main uska palan kiya karta tha. Main uss roop se bahut hi confident tha ke mujhe nahi lagta ke mujhe kuch ho sakta hai, issliye maine shooting ki. (I always used to think that my immunity power is strong. I used to follow all coronavirus-related safety protocols. I was confident that nothing can happen to me and that’s why I went out to shoot)," the actor said.

Namdev also mentioned how there was no work in the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, but he was lucky enough to be financially stable. He also revealed how several of his friends, including those from the industry, faced financial constraints due to COVID-19. “Aise aise logo ko gidgidaate hue dekha. Sirf Rs 1500 ke liye. Matlab kehte the ke ‘bas Rs 1500 dedo, hum poora mahina kaise bhi nikaal lenge’ (I saw so many people asking for money. They used to ask for merely Rs 1500 and say, ‘we can manage our entire month’)," he said.

