Govinda And Neelam Reunite On Super Dancer 4 After 20 Years

This weekend one of the iconic pairs in Bollywood, Govinda, and Neelam Kothari, will be seen as special guests in Season 4 of the dance reality show, Super Dancer which is being aired on Sony TV.

The upcoming episode will celebrate the actors’ 35 years in the Hindi film industry. Promos of the special episode scheduled for Saturday has made fans to wait with excitement to witness their chemistry on small-screen.

In some of the videos released, the actors can be seen having a blast with the contestants and setting the dance stage on fire.

While making a bang entry, Govinda was seen dancing to the tune of Main Se Meena Se.

In a promo posted by the makers on Sony Television’s Instagram account, a contestant could be seen dancing along with his master, performing on the song Aap Ke Aa Jane Se from the movie, Khudgarz. Govinda praised their performance, saying that they nailed his dance moves better than him.

Neelam and Govinda could also be seen performing the hit track Pehle Pehle Pyar Ki.

They will also shake a leg with actress and judge Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

The actors will be reuniting after 20 years. While they have paired with each other in several movies, they did not meet each other for a long time. In an interview with Etimes TV, Neelam revealed that since the two do not have any “common friends”, they never got to meet after their films. She went on to add that she didn’t even know that they were such a popular on-screen couple.

They first starred together in Ilzaam released in 1986 which was Govinda’s debut movie. They have given some classics like Love 86, Ilzaam, Zordaar, Khudgarz, Sindoor, Hatya, Farz Ki Jung and Taaqatwar. They have swayed their waist to many amazing tunes.

Once upon a time, there were whispers in the entertainment industry about their relationship.

During the interview, the actress said due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, she didn’t want to shoot for the show, however, her husband Samir Soni told her that the show was quite popular and that she should go there to have some fun.

Until shooting for the show she did not know that Govinda too was invited there.

Apart from Shilpa, the show is being judged by choreographer Geeta Kapur and director Anurag Basu and hosted by Rithvik Dhanjani and Paritosh Tripathi.

