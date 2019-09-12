Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Movies
1-min read

Govinda and Wife Sunita Flaunt Cool Moves at Daughter Tina's Music Video Launch

Tina features in singer Gajendra Verma's new single, 'Milo na tum'.

IANS

Updated:September 12, 2019, 3:59 PM IST
Govinda's daughter Tina Ahuja has featured in a new music video, and the ace dancing sensation of Bollywood was seen showing off a few cool moves along with his wife Sunita at the launch.

While govinda is known for his dancing skills, guests at the party were pleasantly surprised to see Sunita let her hair down.

She turned up in a shiny black number that offset her blonde hair. Govinda was semi-casually dressed in jacket and shirt.

Tina features in singer Gajendra Verma's new single, "Milo na tum". He shot to fame singing "Tera ghata" earlier.

Govinda's daughter had tried entering Bollywood with the 2015 comedy, "Second Hand Husband" co-starring Gippy Grewal and Dharmendra. The film failed to create much impact at the box-office.

