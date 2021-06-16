CHANGE LANGUAGE
Govinda Celebrates Wife Sunita's 50th Birthday With Family, See Pic
Sunita says she is touched by Govinda's gesture, although she missed partying with friends due to the pandemic.

Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja turned 50 on Tuesday and the actor celebrated with a party for their children and a few family members. Sunita says she is touched by hubby’s gesture, although she missed partying with friends due to the pandemic. “Thank God that I completed Golden Jubilee. I am spending the day at home with my family. The presence of Govinda, Tina and Yash (their children), my mother Savitri and brother Debu ensured we had a gala time. I dropped the plan of having an extravagant celebration amidst the pandemic. This is my second lockdown birthday and it’s a bittersweet feeling. While the love and warmth make me feel good, I feel bad for not being able to meet my friends and loved ones," she told IANS.

Govinda said: “May God bless Sunita with long and healthy life and give her all the happiness in the world. I thank everyone for keeping me and Sunita in their prayers, always."

first published:June 16, 2021, 10:18 IST