Govinda Denies Being in Touch With KRK: He'd Spoken Unfit Statements About Me, My Films in the Past

Actor Govinda has reacted to a recent tweet by actor-turned-film critic Kamaal R. Khan, or KRK, allegedly thanking him for his love and support. Govinda has said he is not in touch with KRK for years and the person mentioned in the latter’s tweet could be someone else with the same name, as he is not tagged in it.

“Govinda Bhai thank you for your love and support. I won’t disappoint you!" KRK had tweeted on May 29.

KRK’s tweet came at a time when he has been involved in a legal battle with Bollywood star Salman Khan. For the uninitiated, Salman filed a defamation case against KRK following the release of his new film “Radhe". While KRK has claimed the suit was an outcome to his review of the film, Salman’s legal team has declared the defamation case pertains to personal attacks, particularly comments KRK made about the star’s NGO, Being Human.

Govinda has now shared: “I read some media reports about me backing KRK. I am not in touch with KRK for years altogether — no meetings, no phone calls, and no messages. It could be some other person by the same name as I am not being tagged in the tweet. In fact, the self-proclaimed critic had spoken and written unfit statements about me and my movies in the past."

Calling it an “agenda" to “create nuisance" amid the pandemic, the actor added: “I do not even know in depth the exact problems between Salman and KRK but my name has been dragged in the matter. A similar attempt was made by another film critic who also took my name in an issue concerning Kartik Aaryan losing a couple of films. Both the attempts seem like an agenda by a demented mind aimed to create nuisance amidst the unprecedented pandemic times."

According to Salman’s legal team, the suit against KRK was filed because the latter “has been publishing and endorsing defamatory allegations, including that Mr. Salman Khan is corrupt, that he and his brand ‘Being Human’ are involved in fraud, manipulation and money laundering transactions, that he and Salman Khan Films are dacoits."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here