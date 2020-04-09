Govinda Dives Into Nostalgia as His Movies Aankhen and Anari No 1 Mark Another Anniversary

Bollywood star Govinda got a bit nostalgic on Thursday as his movies Aankhen and Anari No.1 have completed 27 years and 21 years of their release.

The actor walked down the memory lane and shared images from the movies on his Instagram account. He asked his fans about their favourite songs from the iconic films.

In one of the images, Govinda can be seen along with a monkey from Aankhen, while in other he uploaded the poster of Anari No.1, which also featured actress Raveena Tandon.

Captioning the image, the 56-year-old actor wrote, “27 Years of #Aankhen (09/04/1993) & 21 Years of #Anarino.1 (09/04/1999). Tell me which is your Favourite Songs from These two films of mine.”

As soon as the post was shared, it was flooded with comments and compliments from his fans. One of his admirers said, “You are my fav sir.”

Netizens also talked about their favourite songs. While some picked Laal Dupatte Waali, there were others who like Bade Kaam Ka Bander.

Aankhen was released on April 9, 1993. It was directed by David Dhawan and featured Govinda in a double role, along with actor Chunky Pandey. It became one of the highest-grossing films of the year. The film was made into Telugu with the title Pokiri Raja.

Govinda-starrer Anari No.1 hit the theatres on April 9, 1999. Both these movies featured late actor Kader Khan.

