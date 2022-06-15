Govinda Finally Forgives Krushna Abhishek After 6 Years: 'You Are The Kids Of My Dear Sister...'

Govinda has finally decided to forgive his nephew, actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek, after their long public feud that began in 2016. Last month, Krushna made an appearance on Maniesh Paul’s podcast and said that he really missed Govinda. Recently, when Govinda featured on the same podcast, the actor said he’s forgiven Krushna.

Govinda said, “You are the kids of my dear sister and I have received so much love from her. I’m sad that you haven’t received that love. But I’m not like that, don’t let my behaviour be the reason behind your sadness. Neither are you. You’re always forgiven. Please relax, no problem with you, and may god bless you.” Maniesh Paul shared the snippet on his Instagram account with the caption, “When my favourite @govinda_herono1 sir came to #themanieshpaulpodcast and cleared the air… he is a man of heart!!! so pure!! we love you sir.” Krushna responded to the post, “Love him too.”

The fight between Krushna and Govinda started after the latter promoted his comeback movie Jagga Jasoos on Sony’s The Kapil Sharma Show along with his wife Sunita and daughter Tina instead of the rival Comedy Nights Live of which Krushna was then a part. A miffed Krushna had said, “Somehow our dates didn’t seem to match. I messaged him again four days ago, but to my shock, I learnt that he and his wife were shooting with Kapil. I was aghast as I expected him to support his nephew.”

Recently, Krushna defended Govinda against trolling for the latter’s music video titled Hello. “No matter what people say, no matter how much they troll him, he is still the best. Govinda still has the fire in him and can do wonders. He will always be my hero, inspiration and I’ll keep looking up to him,” Krushna said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.