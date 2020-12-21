Govinda Grooves to His Hit Dance Songs at Birthday Bash, Shakti Kapoor Joins Him

Bollywood actor Govinda threw a big house party to celebrate his 57th birthday. His fans have been enthusiastically sharing photos and videos from the bash, showing the actor dancing to his popular tracks from his films like Hero No 1 and Coolie No 1.

The songs he is seen dancing to include 'Maine Paidal Se Jaana Tha' and 'Husn Hai Suhana'. Shakti Kapoor, his co-star in several films, and Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja joined him as he shook a leg to the songs. Choreographer Ganesh Acharya is also seen joining Govinda on the song Husn Hai Suhana.

Bollywood photographer Viral Bhayani also shared pictures from Govinda’s birthday bash. Comedian Kapil Sharma is seen posing with him in one of the photos.

His birthday coincided with the day another hit song his Mirchi Lagi Toh was unveiled in a recreated version from the remake of the film Coolie No 1.

Govinda made his acting debut with Ilzaam in 1986 and delivered a number of hits in the 1990s, such as Raja Babu (1994), Coolie No 1 (1995), Hero No 1 (1997), Dulhe Raja (1998), Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998) and Haseena Maan Jayegi (1999).

He claimed in an interview with Hindustan Times earlier this year that the film industry is controlled by a select few. "Earlier whoever was talented, got work. Every film would get equal opportunity in theatres. But now, there are four or five people who dictate the whole business. They decide if they want to let films of those who aren’t close to them, release properly or not. Some of my good films also didn’t get the right kind of release," he said.