Govinda Insists on Maintaining Distance from Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah After 'Defamatory' Comments

Recently, the rift between Krushna Abhishek and Govinda became a topic of discussion in public when the former refused to perform in front of the latter on The Kapil Sharma Show. Krushna later shed light on his decision and clarified that he wouldn't have stopped his tears had he featured on the particular episode featuring Govinda as celebrity guest.

Two years ago, Govinda's wife Sunita took offence to Krushna's wife Kashmera Shah's tweet about some "people who dance for money". Sunita alleged that Kashmera was referring to Govinda, and decided to cut off ties with the two. Last year when Govinda, Sunita and their daughter Tina Ahuja came on Kapil's show, apparently Sunita didn't want to share the stage with Krushna. This time, Krushna chose to opt out himself.

Now, post Krushna's recent statements about his soured relationship with Govinda, the latter has responded and asserted that he wishes to maintain 'graceful distance' from his nephew. As per a report, Govinda also called Krushna's recent statements about him 'thoughtless and defamatory'.

It is rumoured that the differences between Krushna and Govinda have more to do with the mutual differences between their wives.

“I love Govinda Maama a lot. And I know he loves me as much. Which is why he has the right to be upset with me. And I love him too much to face him now when things are the way they are between us. I wouldn’t able to stop my tears. So it’s best not to do the episode. I’ve been very close to him. I’ve stayed at his home with him and his family. Jitna hi pyar hai, utni hi duree ho gayee hai (despite our mutual affection we are now distanced from one another),” Krushna had said recently in an interview.

