Govinda is all Praise for Ranveer Singh, Calls Him 'Superstar'



Veteran actor Govinda took to Instagram to shower praises at Ranveer Singh. He said that he was moved by his respect and called him the next superstar of the industry.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 16, 2020, 2:49 PM IST
After being praised by actor Ranveer Singh at a popular award function, Govinda is totally touched by the former's gesture.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Govinda posted a video and called Ranveer a "superstar".

"I met you (at an award show) and I saw your dance and was moved with the amount of respect you showered upon me. I don't have the words to praise you as a human being and actor either. Thank you so much for the respect and I pray to God that you become the next superstar of this industry.

"I have said this earlier and I can see you shaping up to be the superstar of India through your films. I feel very good to see you shine and rise higher and higher. May God bless you and all the best," Govinda said.

During his performance at the gala, Ranveer took out a moment to thank Govinda for being his inspiration. He said that Govinda was the reason he decided to become an actor.

