Govinda-Krushna Abhishek Rift: Kashmera Shah Responds to Sunita Ahuja Calling Her 'Bad Daughter-in-Law'

Days after Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja called Krushna Abhishek’s wife Kashmera Shah a bad daughter in law, the latter has responded by calling the former a bad mother in law. For the unversed, Krushna and his uncle, Govinda does not see eye-to-eye and have had a cold equation for several years now. She wrote on her Twitter handle that she just returned from her work trip and is now reading about ‘people’ washing their hands off on their family feud.

“Had a work trip to the States so just got back and am reading about “people” washing their hands off on Our family feud. While reading one statement my son asked me what is a Bad Daughter In Law? I replied “One that Got A Cruel Mother In Law” #checkmate," her Tweet read.

This response comes after Sunita said in an interview that, “Problems in the house start when we bring a bad daughter-in-law. I don’t want to take anybody’s name. I have so much work to do in my life. I handle my husband Govinda’s work. I don’t want to get into these nonsensical things."

Not long ago, Govinda and Sunita Ahuja were invited by host Kapil Sharma as special guests on The Kapil Sharma Show. Krushna decided that he will not be a part of the episode featuring his uncle and his wife. It was commonly assumed that the reason behind Krushna’s skipping an appearance on the episode was due to the family war. However, Krushna denied the same and claimed that it was because of another project that he is a part of. He said he has been having trouble adjusting dates to shoot for the film which is taking place in Raipur.

The public war of words got heated over the last few weeks, especially after Sunita and Krushna’s wife Kashmera Shah got involved. Krushna recently expressed that he wishes to mend his equation with Govinda and his family. Nonetheless, the relationship between the two remains sour so far.

