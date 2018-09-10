English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Govinda, Last Seen in Aa Gaya Hero, Says, 'I've Never Felt I Have Failed'
The 54-year-old actor, who has delivered hits like Hero No 1, Dulhe Raja, Chote Miyan Bade Miyan and Partner, said he never imagined that he would become such a big star.
Image courtesy: Yogen Shah
He ruled the box office in the '90s and early 2000s but Govinda has not been able to recreate that success for quite some time now. Despite this, the actor says he does not feel he has failed as a performer.
The 54-year-old actor, who has delivered hits like Hero No 1, Dulhe Raja, Chote Miyan Bade Miyan and Partner, said he never imagined that he will become such a big star.
"I never thought I would become so famous and people would shower their love and blessings. I hope this unconditional love continues. The actor is not a flop actor till the time he thinks he is finished.
"I have never been scared or felt I have failed. I don't turn back and whatever be the phase and time, I am still working and I will continue to do so," Govinda said here at the trailer launch of his upcoming film FryDay.
Asked if he feels the struggles he had faced while trying to make it big in the movies can make a good plot for a biopic, the actor said he would not mind a film on his life.
"All those artiste who have climbed up on their own, especially in a place where you don't get chance or opportunities soon... this is a space for them. When people are in poverty or are depressed they should try and wisely accept things and rise above.
"This space (biopic) makes for a good cinema. For me it can happen, but not now as I am working in films," he said.
Directed by Abhishek Dogra, FryDay also stars actor Varun Sharma.
