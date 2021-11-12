Filmmaker Karan Johar has announced his next home production, titled ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ starring Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and Bhumi Pednekar. Touted as a light-hearted family entertainer, the film will be scripted and directed by Shashank Khaitan, who earlier collaborated with Karan Johar in hit movies like ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ and ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’.

Karan Johar made the announcement on his social media accounts and also unveiled the poster of Kaushal’s character. The actor will essay the role of the film’s protagonist Govinda Waghmare.

‘Meet Govinda Waghmare! Heart of gold and dance moves are bold! Presenting #GovindaNaamMera, where there will be unlimited laughter, confusion, and chaos," he tweeted. Johar further said that the film will release on June 10, 2022, in theatres countrywide.

In the subsequent posts, Johar shared the details of Pednekar and Advani’s characters. Pednekar will essay the role of Mrs. Waghmare, the wife of Kaushal’s character. “Mrs. Waghmare is a force to be reckoned with! Meet her in #GovindaNaamMera," Johar posted.

Advani has been cast for the part of “naughty girlfriend" in the movie. “What’s a story without a few twists? And what’s a story without a gorgeous lady to bring them! #GovindaNaamMera, a package of entertainment for you is coming to cinemas," the filmmaker tweeted.

What’s a story without a few twists? And what’s a story without a gorgeous lady to bring them! #GovindaNaamMera, a package of entertainment for you is coming to cinemas on 10th June, 2022!@apoorvamehta18 @AndhareAjit @vickykaushal09 @bhumipednekar @advani_kiara #ShashankKhaitan pic.twitter.com/vZIRCNRseg— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 12, 2021

‘Govinda Naam Mera’ is produced by Johar’s Dharma Productions, Khaitan, and Viacom18 Studios.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.