Govinda Naam Mera: Meet Vicky Kaushal's 'Naughty Girlfriend' Kiara Advani aka Suku

Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar’s upcoming movie, Govinda Naam Mera is gaining traction on the internet. The makers, who were earlier planning to release the film in theatres, have now decided to premiere it on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. Recently, the platform released a fun video of Kiara Advani aka Suku from the film. Needless to say, it is all things fun.

As a part of the promotional event, the platform has released reels of the main characters and sneak peeks of their behind-the-scenes fun moments. Kiara Advani and the OTT channel uploaded a reel to show the many moods of Suku in the comedy drama.

In the movie, Suku is Govinda Waghmare’s “naughty girlfriend." She is also a choreographer just like him. The reel is a montage of Suku’s fun, sexy and temperamental character throughout the movie. It begins with Kiara Advani looking hot in a yellow saree and singing the Maang Meri Bharo song while teasing lead actor Vicky. The caption for the reel read, “Presenting Kiara aka Suku!"

Check out the reel here-

The reel has garnered the attention of the netizens who immediately poured their love by liking the post and showered compliments by posting comments. A few of the comments read, “Loved Kiara Mam's cutest name Suku and can't wait. Super excited for her movie. So my many best wishes and lots of love to her for the movie."

Meanwhile, also check out the special reels introducing Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar's characters here:

Govinda Naam Mera is a masala entertainer that follows the story of Govinda, a small-town background dancer and choreographer who has a girlfriend named Suku. Life seems to be going downhill for him as he has a huge amount of debt to pay off and a house at stake, a wife who physically abuses him and has an affair.

The movie is produced by Dharma Productions and directed by Shashank Khaitan and will release on Disney+Hotstar on December 16.

Read all the Latest Movies News here