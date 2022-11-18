Govinda Naam Mera Posters: Vicky Kaushal Introduces Bhumi Pednekar As Hotty Wife, Kiara Advani As Naughty GF

Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani-starrer Govinda Naam Mera is one of the most highly awaited films. Adding to the excitement of the audience, Karan Johar released a new poster of the film on social media. As part of the promotional spree, the star cast and makers have released new posters of the upcoming movie Govinda Naam Mera. Instead of a theatrical release, the movie will hit the OTT platform, Disney+ Hostsar on December 16. Taking to Instagram, Karan Johar uploaded the poster featuring Vicky, Bhumi and Kiara.

In the poster, Kiara and Bhumi can be seen in sarees while Vicky is in the middle wearing an orange vest, a checkered shirt, pair of jeans and a printed bandanna lying on a bed. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director captioned the poster with, “Plot twists that will leave you in a tizzy! Get ready because some masaledaar entertainment is coming straight to your home screens! Govinda Naam Mera streaming from 16th Dec, only on Disney+ Hotstar”!

Check out the poster here-

The previous poster introduced the male protagonist of the movie - Govinda Waghmare. Dropping some hints about what the audience can expect from this comedy crime thriller, Karan captioned the post with, “Hero, his wife & his girlfriend - what could possibly go wrong, right? A lot it seems! Get ready for some murder, mystery, madness & masala!"

The actors also took to their respective Instagram handles to introduce their characters. The Uri actor uploaded a poster with the caption, “Govinda naam mera, naachna kaam mera. Aa raha hun jald, apni kahaani le kar”! The caption hints that Govinda is a dancer in the film.

Bhumi uploaded a photo in which she can be seen sitting on a chair in satin outfit with a saucer in her hand. The text reads, “Govinda ki hotty wife”. Her caption read, “Ayeee, Gauri aa rahi hai. Taiyaar ho ki nahi”?

While Kiara shared a photo in a printed yellow ensemble and the text introduces her as, “Govinda ki naughty girlfriend”. She captioned the photo with, “Come and say hi huku with Suku”!

Govinda Naam Mera centres around a boy who is a background dancer with debts. The movie is directed by Shashank Khaitan and is produced by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Movies.

Read all the Latest Movies News here