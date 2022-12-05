Govinda Naam Mera Song Kya Baat Hai 2.0: Vicky-Kiara Killing Us With Their Sizzling Chemistry

Vicky Kaushal is stoked to entertain the audiences with his upcoming film Govinda Naam Mera. While the trailer of the same has already caught the fancy of the cinephiles, the comedy-thriller would mark Kaushal’s second OTT film in a row. As the Masaan actor would play a background dancer, it is bound to have some chartbuster songs. The makers are ready to unveil the latest one in the discography that would be dropping tomorrow.

On Monday, Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle to share a short teaser of the song, a remix version of Hardy Sandhu’s popular song Kya Baat Ay. The clip showed Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani’s sizzling chemistry on the dance floor through various segments. Karan wrote in the caption, “A full party vibe on the way, it’ll make you go kyaaa baaat haiii! Kya Baat Hai 2.0, song out tomorrow at 12:30 PM. Govinda Naam Mera is streaming from 16th December only on Disney+ Hotstar!"

While some fans are excited for the song, others expressed their displeasure with yet another remix. One of them wrote, “Wish Bhumi Pednekar would have a song as well. She’s really talented!" Another one commented, “For God sake can you please stop remaking good songs?" Someone else said, “Originality is dead. Stop copying Punjabi songs for crying out loud. And song out tomorrow? Everyone’s already heard it a million times!"

Govinda Naam Mera is helmed by Dhadak fame film-maker Shashank Khaitan and bankrolled by Karan Johar along with Viacom18. Apart from Vicky Kaushal, the film would also feature Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani, Sayani Shinde, Dayanand Shetty, Amey Wagh and Viraj Ghelani. It would tell the story of Govinda Waghmare who finds himself in between his wife Mrs. Waghmare and his girlfriend amid a chaotic backdrop of laughter and thrill. The film is all set to premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 16 2022. Meanwhile, the first song from the film Bijli that was released earlier became an instant hit among the audience.

