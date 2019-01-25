LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Govinda's Nephew Janmendra Ahuja Dies After Suffering Heart Attack, Actor Attends Funeral With Son

News18.com

Updated:January 25, 2019, 8:25 AM IST
Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani
Govinda's nephew Janmendra Ahuja, who was also known as Dumpy, died after suffering a heart attack on Thursday. He was 34. Janmendra, who was Govinda's brother Kirti Kumar's son, suffered a cardiac arrest at his flat in Mumbai's Versova, according to Times of India.

Actress Kashmera Shah, who is married to Govinda's another nephew, actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek, confirmed the news to SpotboyE in a statement. "We have just reached here. Janmendra is no more. It's a natural death. We are deeply shocked." she said.

Janmendra's last rites were held at Pawan Hans Crematorium on Thursday afternoon. Govinda, his son Yashvardan, Krushna and others were present at the funeral to pay their last respects.

Janmendra had directed a film titled Jahan Jaaeyega Hamen Paaeyega which starred Govinda in the lead role. In 2006, he was arrested along with two friends for allegedly molesting the wife of a Maharashtra minister's personal assistant.




