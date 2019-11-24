Govinda Not Flattered by Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare Remix feat Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday?

While remixing Bollywood tracks is not novelty in the industry, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's remix of Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare in Pati Pati Aur Woh has attracted a good response on social media. The track has been streamed on YouTube over 2.8 crore times as the views keep increasing every hour.

Kartik and Ananya recently partied together while the former turned an year older on November 22 and latest news comes in from entertainment websites that Govinda is unhappy with the remix and how the new generation of actors have performed in it. While the actor has not directly commented in the matter, a source close to the actor says, "He (Govinda) doesn’t want to give the remix any added publicity. But he is not flattered. Far from it. Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya seem clueless about the pace and rhythm of the song,” as reported Deccan Chronicle.

This is not the first instance that the film Pati Pati Aur Woh has attracted criticism. The trailer was called out by netizens for cracking a rape joke. After the outrage, reportedly the sequence has been edited out in the film.

In the trailer, in a scene, Kartik is seen ranting about feeling sex-starved to his best friend, Aparshakti Khurana. He berates that a husband by asking for sex becomes a beggar and if a husband tricks his wife into sex then he is a rapist.

However, as confirmed by the creative producer of the film Juno Chopra, the line has been edited out.

Pati Pati Aur Woh releases on December 6.

