Govinda Reacts to Fans Not Believing His Claims About Avatar, Says It’s Prejudiced Behaviour

Recently, Govinda revealed that he suggested the title ‘Avatar’ to director James Cameron for his film. He also claimed that he was offered a role in the Hollywood blockbuster, however, he turned it down saying that the filmmaker wanted him to shoot for 410 days with paint on the body, which he wasn't ready for.

Social media users didn't really buy his claims, and soon after Govinda's revelations, a rally of memes erupted on social media making fun of the actor's statements. The actor is not on social media, but his daughter Tina keeps me updated about the Internet. Reacting to the response the actor said that he stands by his statements and it is people's choice to believe them or not, adding that it is their prejudiced behaviour.

"I am fine with people wondering how someone like Govinda could refuse a James Cameron film. I can understand where they are coming from. I respect that thought. They are entitled to have that opinion, but to say how come Govinda got that offer in the first place, is wrong. It’s not like meri aukad nahi hai. It’s prejudiced behaviour," Bombay Times quoted Govinda as saying.

On being asked why he thinks people are finding it difficult to believe that he was offered Avatar, he told the publication, "I was labelled as a massy entertainer and I had no issue with it as it suited me. I was never called a superstar; I was always ‘Virar ka chokra’ in all the articles."

He also said that it's not just Avatar but he also rejected films like -- Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Taal, Devdas, Nayak, Chandni and Slumdog Millionaire among others.

