Govinda Releases New Dance Video, Fans Call Him ‘Fire’, Says 'Pushpa Se Bhi Bhayanak'

Govinda has ruled the theatre screens for more than a decade. In the 90s, he was the heartthrob with his iconic films like Hero No. 1, Haseena Maan Jayegi, Jodi No. 1, Coolie No. 1 and others. While Govind’s appearance on the multiplexes has come down to once in a while, looks like his love for dance has found a new medium. Govinda has released his latest single titled Prem Karun Chhu. We have to say that his moves and expressions are hard to overlook, and you might just get hooked to the song as well. The song is available on Govinda's YouTube channel Govinda Royalles.

In the song, Govinda is seen grooving to the beats along with actor Juhi Khan. While Govinda look dapper in an all-black ensemble, Juhi wore a blingy red dress. As per the description of the music video, the dance has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. “Hi guys, I am presenting my new song, Prem Karun Chhu. I hope you all will love it!” the actor wrote while sharing the video.

Watch the video here:

Posted on June 6, the music clip has so far amassed over 65 thousand views and counting. Fans are in love with Govinda’s dance moves and they went on to call him the dance icon of India, while many opined that so many dancers come and go, the actor’s style remains evergreen. “The great legendary multitalented superstar of Indian cinema, Govinda sir,” a fan commented on the video. Another said, “Mind-blowing song Guru ji, outstanding awesome amazing great.”

“Woww mere paas shabd nahi hain Guruji kya baat hai aapki energy to bilkul fire hai, Pushpa se bhi bhayanak (I do not have words to describe, wow! Your energy is fire, greater than Pushpa's),” a third commented.

Govinda recently made a comeback to the music industry. He has begun sharing songs on his YouTube channel, Govinda Royalles. The November 2021 release song Angan Tera Tarsa Toh Tip Tip Paani Barsa marked his return, following which he went on to do Chashma Chadha Ke and Hello.

