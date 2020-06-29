Govinda Reveals Yash Raj Films' Car Hit Son Yashvardhan Ahuja, Says He Is Shocked They Haven't Called Him yet

Actor Govinda's son Yashvardhan Ahuja was recently injured in a car accident in Mumbai. The actor, in a recent interview, revealed that his son was hit by a car that belonged to late filmmaker Yash Chopra's wife Pamela Chopra. He said that while two representatives of Yash raj Films (YRF) were present in the police station, he is shocked that no one from the company has called him yet.

“The car belonged to Yash Chopra's wife Pamela Chopra. I was shocked that they haven’t called me so far. Maybe they will call later," Govinda told Zee News Hindi.

"Yash Raj Films' production manager Rishabh Chopra and Akshay were at the police station with us. They asked for an apology, so I forgave them," he further added.

Another publication, BollywoodLife had quoted Govinda saying that they have not lodged an official police complaint as the driver has apologised to them. The actor also said that the family has an old relationship with Yash Raj Films.

Revealing the details of the accident, Govinda said that yashvardhan was driving his car when another car suddenly came in front of him and rammed the vehicle. Govinda ensured that his son was safe but got few injuries in his arms. He also said that the car had a few dents.

The accident occurred on Wednesday evening around 8.30 pm near Amitabh bachchan's residence Prateeksha.

