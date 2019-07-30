Take the pledge to vote

Govinda Says He Turned Down Huge Role in 'Avatar' But Suggested Film's Title to James Cameron

Govinda, who made the revelation on senior journalist Rajat Sharma's talk show, also claimed that he suggested the title ‘Avatar’ to director James Cameron.

News18.com

Updated:July 30, 2019, 8:30 AM IST
Govinda Says He Turned Down Huge Role in 'Avatar' But Suggested Film's Title to James Cameron
Image courtesy: Instagram
In what seems to be a shocking revelation actor Govinda has said that he was offered a role in Hollywood blockbuster Avatar, which recently lost its 10-year reign as the the world's highest-grossing film to Marvel's Avengers: Endgame.

The actor, who made the revelation on senior journalist Rajat Sharma's talk show, also claimed that he suggested the title ‘Avatar’ to director James Cameron.

“I gave the title of the film. It turned out to be a super hit film. I had informed him that the film would do really well. I told him that I felt it would take seven years for him to complete the film. That infuriated him. He asked, ‘How can you be so sure that I won’t be able to make Avatar for seven years?’ I told him that what he was imagining was something almost impossible. And as predicted by me, the film released 8 or 9 years later and was a super-hit," the actor said.

The actor further revealed that he turned down the movie because Cameron wanted him to shoot 410 days with paint on the body which he couldn't do it.

Earlier this year, Cameron had revealed that Hollywood stars Chris Evans and Channing Tatum were almost cast as Jake Sully in Avatar. Cameron revealed that Sam Worthington had competition from the two huge stars for the lead part, but the relatively unknown actor won over the 64-year-old filmmaker with the “intensity” of his voice on the final speech in the movie.

