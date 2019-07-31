Govinda Slams David Dhawan, MLA Accuses Deepika-Ranbir of Partying in 'Drugged State'

Govinda and David Dhawan ruled the box office in the '90s with over 15 back-to-back hits, but the relationship between the actor and the filmmaker has gone sour. In a recent TV interview, Govinda appeared to take a dig at Dhawan when asked about the reports of the actor not having a good relationship with the Judwaa director.

Parineeti Chopra has opened up about going through a rough patch after she suffered a heartbreak. In a recent interview with an entertainment website, Parineeti shed light on how she was affected by it and was in a "mess" post her break-up.

In Avengers: Endgame, Hulk and Racoon arrive in New Asgard on Earth to seek Thor's help to revenge Thanos. These three, along with other Avengers, go to Titan and upon their arrival, without any delay, Thor decapitates the Mad Titan with his axe, Stormbreaker. Now that Avengers: Endgame's digital versions are out with commentary from the writers and directors it was revealed that Thanos' death was more of an "assisted suicide".

Recently, popular names from Bollywood like Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, filmmakers Ayan Mukerji and Zoya Akhtar among others attended a party at Karan Johar's place. Karan posted a video from the party, which has attracted criticism for allegedly showing the celebrities in a "drugged state."

Govinda and David Dhawan have delivered blockbusters like Shola Aur Shabnam, Saajan Chale Sasural, Hero No 1, Coolie No 1, Dulhe Raja and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. In an interview with India TV, Govinda responded to reports of not having a good relationship with the director. "He can ask me this question only when his son (Varun Dhawan) makes 17 films with him," Govinda said referring to the reports.

Soha Ali Khan posted a picture with her two-year-old daughter on Tuesday. The photo was taken from a close distance, and the lines and wrinkles on the 40-year-old mother's face were quite prominent. The post was bombarded with comments shaming the actress for looking 'old'.

