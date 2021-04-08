Govinda Tests COVID-19 Negative, Says 'Apun Aa Gayela Hain'

Actor Govinda on Thursday dropped a video bearing his trademark style to announce that he has tested negative for Covid-19.

In the Boomerang video that the 57-year-old star shared on Instagram, he walks into a room opening a door. The clip shows him dressed in a white T-shirt with red and black striped, teamed with white pants and signature shades.

“Apun aa gayela hain (I’m back)! #testednegative ," he wrote alongside the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Govinda (@govinda_herono1)

Fans showered the actor with love and requested him to stay safe. They also requested their Hero No 1 to feature in a new film post-recovery. Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi also commented on Govinda’s post with emojis expressing love.

Govinda had tested positive on Sunday and had urged everyone who came in contact with him recently to get themselves tested. The actor had mild symptoms and spent the time under home quarantine. His wife Sunita had contracted the virus recently, too.

Earlier this week, actors like Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Ajaz Khan, Shubhangi Atre and Ritwik Bhowmik have tested positive for the virus.

