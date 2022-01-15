Govinda Turns Off Comments After Brutal Trolling; Salman Khan Files Defamation Suit Against Panvel Farmhouse Neighbour

Govinda recently released his new album ‘Hello’ for which he was mercilessly trolled, so much so that the actor disabled comments on the music video on YouTube. Now, actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek has reacted to his uncle being mocked for the latter’s music video.

Also Read: Govinda Turns Off Comments After Brutally Trolled for Music Video ‘Hello’; Krushna Abhishek Reacts

Superstar Salman Khan has filed a defamation suit against Ketan Kakkar, his neighbour at the Panvel Farmhouse. The Dabangg Khan has accused his neighbour Ketan of defaming Salman in the media. On January 14, Salman’s legal team demanded all the abusive content against him on social networking sites be removed or blocked.

Also Read: Salman Khan Files Defamation Suit Against His Panvel Farmhouse Neighbour for Derogatory Comments

Trust Zayn Malik to cause a meltdown among fans with just a selfie. The former One Direction singer on Saturday took to Instagram and shared his first post for the year. Coincidentally, it also marked the Pillow Talk singer’s first post since his 29th birthday.

Also Read: Zayn Malik Debuts New Look Months After Gigi Hadid Break Up; Fans Call Him ‘Expensive Kabir Singh’

Neha Dhupia recently shared some photographs from Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding on Instagram and Twitter. In the pictures, the actor and TV judge is with her husband Angad Bedi, Mini Mathur, Sharvari Wagh and director Kabir Khan.

Also Read: Stunning Pics Featuring Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s ‘Baraati’ Neha Dhupia, Mini Mathur, Kabir Khan

Sanjeeda Shaikh often takes the internet by storm with her sexy dance videos. The actress has yet again sent her fans into a tizzy after she posted a sensuous video of showing off her moves on Samantha Akkineni’s song ‘Oo Antava’ from Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise - Part I’.

Also Read: Sanjeeda Shaikh Burns Up the Internet With Sexy Moves on Samantha’s ‘Pushpa’ Song Oo Antava; Watch

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.