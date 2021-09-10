Govinda's Wife Sunita Ahuja Slams Krushna Abhishek, Says 'I Don't Want to See His Face Ever Again'

Comedian Krushna Abhishek recently confirmed that he would not make an appearance in an upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma show, which will feature his uncle Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja. Krushna and Govinda have shared a rather strained relationship for the past few years.

“When I learnt that they would be appearing as celebrity guests in the upcoming episode, I didn’t want to be a part of it, so I didn’t try to adjust my dates. I believe both parties don’t wish to share a stage," Krushna told Times of India.

Now, Sunita Ahuja has blasted Krushna after learning what he said about “refusing to be a part of the episode that featured my family and me as guests." “Last year in November, Govinda had issued a statement clarifying his stand and vowing to never discuss family issues in public. Like a thorough gentleman, he has kept the promise. I reiterate that we want to maintain a dignified distance, but it has reached a point where I feel the need to address the issue," Sunita told TOI.

She added, “Whenever we appear on the show, he says something about us in the media just for publicity. It makes no sense to discuss a family matter in public. Govinda may not respond or retaliate, but it upsets and infuriates me."

Krushna has avoided meeting Govinda before on the show, and even explained his reasons for doing so. Last November, Krushna avoided the show and Govinda had issued a statement, accusing Krushna of making “defamatory" statements against him.

