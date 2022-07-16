Govinda’s Daughter Tina Ahuja Celebrates 33rd Birthday

Tina Ahuja, daughter of the Bollywood superstar Govinda, is celebrating her 33rd birthday today. To mark this day, Tina shared a video of the Gurudwara instead of her birthday celebration. Sharing the video on Instagram she captioned it, “Gratitude.” This gesture of Tina has impressed her fans.

A fan wrote, “Dhan Dhan Ramdas Ji’ Gratitude and Blessings’ on your way.” While another user commented, “Wahe Guru Ji bless you with long life.”

Tina unlike her father Govinda has not made any remarkable achievements in her acting career. Apart from being an actress, she is a costume designer as well.

She has appeared in two movies- Second Hand Husband and Driving me crazy. In fact, Tina was also part of two music videos, Milo Na Tum and Lakhe Shake.

Tina’s first movie Second Hand Husband was admired by audiences, because of her performance in a comic role. The movie featured actors like Dharmendra, Rati Agnihotri, Gippy Grewal, Geeta Basra, Vijay Raaz, Supriya Karnik, Sanjay Mishra and Alok Nath among others. In the movie, Tina was playing the role of Gurpreet.

The storyline revolves around a man Rajbhir and Neha, who are divorced. Later Rajbhir wants to marry a girl Gurpreet. But because of the alimony issue, Gurpreet and Rajbhir could not marry. Hence this couple tries to find the best suitable match for Neha. The twist and turn to find the man for Neha brings loads of laughter to the audiences.

Tina’s second movie Drive me crazy, which was released in 2020, was also a comedy film. The movie has an interesting plot where the protagonist Rinkie, who is super rich and lives a life of luxury, finds her love through the dating application Tinder. Later Rinkie finds a shocking truth about her boyfriend. The truth is that unknowingly, Rinkie was dating a cab driver. The film was directed by Purnima Lamchchane.

On several occasions, the budding actress asserted that she is “trying to make in Bollywood without using father’s name.’’ She proudly says that she can never be a nepotism kid in the industry.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.