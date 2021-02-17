Govinda's Daughter Tina Ahuja Says 'I Can Never Be Called Nepo-kid, Got All Movies on Merit'

Bollywood actor Govinda enjoys a dedicated following thanks to his comic timing and dancing skills. His daughter Tina Ahuja has followed her father into filmdom. The young actress says she is trying to make it in Bollywood without using her father's name.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Tina said she has never taken her father's help in bagging projects. "If that was the case, I would have signed 30-40 films already! That's the one thing that dad has not done so far and I have never asked him to," she said.

"I can never be called a nepo-kid; I have got all my movies on my merit. He never had to help me... Dad has never called up anyone to get me a movie, so I can't be called a nepo-kid," she clarified.

Her father gives her advice on work and helps her choose projects, but lets her make the decision. "I've gone many times to him to ask for his opinion. He has a lot of experience since he has been in Bollywood for so long. So, I discuss my work with him, but ultimately he makes me take the last decision," she said.

Tina is also quite inspired by her father's dedication to his profession. "I think the most inspiring things about him are his honesty, passion, and love for his work. Till date he practices his dance and everything, which is very inspiring," she added.

Tina is the daughter of Govinda and Sunita Ahuja. She has a brother named Yashvardhan.