Govinda’s Thrusts to Anil Kapoor’s Open Arm Dance: 10 Signature Moves by Bollywood Actors
Here’s a list of 10 such signature steps that we keep going back to during dance sessions.
What’s the point of being a superstar if fans don’t copy your style and signature moves? From Amitabh Bachchan to Anil Kapoor and Helen to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the stars have always come up with moves that their fans cherish. Here’s a list of 10 such signature steps that we keep going back to during dance sessions.
Amitabh Bachchan: He might not be a great dancer, but he always knew how to charm his audiences. Be it Jumma chumma in Hum or Shava shava in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, he got his game right. Don’t tell me you haven’t copied him even once in life!
Shah Rukh Khan: Though his stretched arms are not wooing the audience in the same way they used to in late ‘90s and early ‘2000s, but you can never push him out of the fame. He is still the most impactful romantic actor around.
Katrina Kaif: Remember Sheila ki jawaani? Do you really think any other actor in Bollywood can dance like that? Truth be told, her dance was probably the only good thing about Tees Maar Khan.
Salman Khan: From his walk to his bracelet to his aviators, everything Salman does is a statement. His dancing gives hope to every non-dancer in the world. From his pocket dance in Ready (Dhinka chika) to using towel as a prop in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (Ek baar jawaani), he knows how to shake his waist and box office.
Mithun Chakraborty: It wouldn't be wrong to say that Mithun brought the disco lights to Bollywood. His trademark pelvic thrust in Jimmy jimmy and Disco dancer paved way to street-dancers making the 80's era go crazy over him.
Madhuri Dixit: When the Indian audience was obsessing over Mithun's pelvic thrust, Madhuri Dixit introduced them to her Dhak dhak moves, a move that was traditionally Indian and erotic. With Saroj Khan as choreographer, Madhuri displayed to the world how sensuous an Indian dancer could be. Did I hear ‘Ouch’?
Anil Kapoor: While shooting for Ram Lakhan's Dhina dhin dha, even Anil wouldn't have guessed that his dancing style will become such a craze. From award shows to promotions, the Dhina dhin dha move fits the bill everywhere. With this, you don’t need to learn dance to celebrate an occasion. You just be there and do Dhina dhin dha.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: She is one of those actors who can embody both classical and pop with perfection. Be it her iconic performance in Dola re with Madhuri or the chartbuster Kajra re, she always owns the audience.
Govinda: The dancing Dabbu uncle copied Govinda’s dance after 30 years and became a sensation. Need I say more about one of the moist enjoyable performers of the Hindi cinema? Now go and tune in Aa aa ee from Raja Babu, because this is what a true Govinda fan would do.
Helen: This list would be incomplete without mentioning Helen, the original diva of Hindi films. Much before Jennifer Lopez or Rihana flaunted feathers on their costumes, Helen told the world how it should be done. Numbers like O haseena zulfonwali jane jahan, Mera naam chin chin chu, Yeh mera dil pyaar ka diwana and Aaj ki raat koi aane ko hai have made her our favourite cabaret dancer of all time.
