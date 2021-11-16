'Govt, Political Movements Can Bring Social Change': Suriya Thanks Thol Thirumavalavan

Actor Suriya starrer Jai Bhim has been receiving accolades from critics and audiences alike. The actor recently released a statement on his Twitter account thanking Thol Thirumavalavan, Founder-President of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and leader of Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

On November 14, Thol Thirumavalavan praised Suriya for his performance and the film Jai Bhim. Following this, the actor, on November 15, posted a statement on his Twitter account.

“To his excellency, Mr. Thirumavalavan @thirumaofficial #JaiBhim,” read Suriya’s tweet that also contained a statement.

Thol Thirumavalavan Twitter Post link:

Suriya tweet:

The statement read, “As you mentioned, it is with great satisfaction that the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu has taken immediate action to address the long-standing problems of the tribal people.

“The only purpose of Jai Bhim movie is to bring the problems of the affected people to everyone. Only government and political movements can bring out real social change.”

Towards the end of the statement, the actor thanked Thirumavalavan for encouragement.

The film was released ahead of Diwali on November 2 on OTT giant Amazon Prime Video. Based on true events, the film was helmed by TJ Gnanavel. The film was Suriya’s 39th of his acting career. It also starred Prakash Raj, Karnan actor Rajisha Vijayan, and Lijomol Jose in the lead roles.

As reported by News18, since the release, the film has received strict opposition from the ruling party BJP, but the Communist Party of India (Marxist) is all praises for the courtroom drama.

A few days ago, State secretary (CPI-M), K. Balakrishnan also wrote to the actor congratulating him on the success of the film.

