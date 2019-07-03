Grace Jones Abruptly Quits Daniel Craig's Bond 25 Minutes After Arriving on the Set

Grace Jones, who played the iconic villain May Day in 1985’s A View To A Kill, has reportedly quit Bond 25, minutes after reaching the set. The actor walked away from the movie after discovering how few lines she’d been given.

Speaking to The Sun, a source said that Grace’s 007 homecoming was meant to be a real crowd-pleasing moment. However, the source added, "Of course, she comes with a reputation, so they organised premium accommodation and rolled out the red carpet on set to make her feel welcome."

Unfortunately for them, Grace was expecting to play a larger role and she took the brief cameo as a slight and left the sets moments after arriving.

Grace's scene, apparently opposite Daniel Craig, was first rumored back in April.

The new development comes after a series of incidents rocked the film, starting with three huge explosions on set and Bond actor Daniel Craig tweaking his ankle ligaments, forcing filming to be cancelled. Original director Danny Boyle too quit in August 2018 over a script dispute. Most recently a crew member was arrested allegedly planting a hidden camera in a women's restroom on the set of Bond 25.

Despite several controversies, Bond 25 is still scheduled for release on April 3 next year.

