Grace Jones Abruptly Quits Daniel Craig's Bond 25 Minutes After Arriving on the Set
Grace Jones, who played the iconic villain May Day in 1985’s 'A View To A Kill', has reportedly quit Bond 25, minutes after reaching the set.
Representative Image: Getty Images
Grace Jones, who played the iconic villain May Day in 1985’s A View To A Kill, has reportedly quit Bond 25, minutes after reaching the set. The actor walked away from the movie after discovering how few lines she’d been given.
Speaking to The Sun, a source said that Grace’s 007 homecoming was meant to be a real crowd-pleasing moment. However, the source added, "Of course, she comes with a reputation, so they organised premium accommodation and rolled out the red carpet on set to make her feel welcome."
Unfortunately for them, Grace was expecting to play a larger role and she took the brief cameo as a slight and left the sets moments after arriving.
Grace's scene, apparently opposite Daniel Craig, was first rumored back in April.
The new development comes after a series of incidents rocked the film, starting with three huge explosions on set and Bond actor Daniel Craig tweaking his ankle ligaments, forcing filming to be cancelled. Original director Danny Boyle too quit in August 2018 over a script dispute. Most recently a crew member was arrested allegedly planting a hidden camera in a women's restroom on the set of Bond 25.
Despite several controversies, Bond 25 is still scheduled for release on April 3 next year.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Game of Thrones Theory Reveals Why Jon Snow Really Killed Daenerys Targaryen
- 'Grave Injustice': Rayudu's Unexpected Retirement After World Cup Snub Has Twitter Up in Arms
- From Akshay Kumar to Jason Statham, Everyone's Obsessed With the New #BottleCapChallenge
- Budget 2019 - What the Healthcare Sector Wants
- SpiceJet Monsoon Discount Offers: Domestic Air Tickets Starting at Rs 888, International at Rs 3499
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s