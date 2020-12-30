Gracy Singh on Vidya Balan Replacing Her in 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai': Could See Hirani's Perspective

Actress Gracy Singh, who is better known for her roles in Lagaan and Munna Bhai MBBS, has been staying away from the big screen for a long time now. Despite delivering some amazing performances, the actress wasn’t seen in many films. Gracy, who is currently being seen on a TV show Santoshi Maa, recently opened up about staying away from the big screen for such a long time as well as on Vidya Balan doing Lage Raho Munna Bhai.

In a recent interview with ETimes, the actress stated that she had worked in films for 7-8 years but those were regional films, but she had no such ambitions as well as expectations. She added that the two Hindi films she worked on were unbelievable and larger than life films as they will be remembered for the longest time.

The actress, upon being asked whether she was disappointed or not when Raj Kumar Hirani Chose Vidya for the second instalment of Munna Bhai MBBS, replied that she could understand the director’s perspective and also revealed that she might try her hands in direction in coming future. "I could see Hirani's perspective," she shared.

Gracy also stated that she loves story writing.

She also told the portal that she used to clear all the doubts regarding the scene at the pre-production level itself, right from the beginning of her career, from the debut TV series Amanat. Gracy is quoted as saying, “I used to sit on edit of some scenes from the films I worked in.”

The actress is a member of the Brahma Kumaris Institute which involves in many social causes. She, during the conversation, also talked about the same and said that joining the institute has helped her to have a large number of people getting acquainted with her.

The actress has also been contacted to participate in TV reality show Bigg Boss but turned down the offer.