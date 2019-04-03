LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Graham Norton to Host BAFTA TV Awards After 15 Years

Dark comic assassin thriller "Killing Eve" has 14 nominations, closely followed by the miniseries "A Very English Scandal" with 12.

IANS

Updated:April 3, 2019, 9:05 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Graham Norton to Host BAFTA TV Awards After 15 Years
Graham Norton will be back at BAFTA.
Loading...
Comedian and talk show host Graham Norton will return to anchor the BAFTA Television Awards 15 years after hosting the event.

He is looking forward to the ceremony on May 12 at the Royal Festival Hall here, reported hollywoodreporter.com.

"It has been almost 15 years since I first hosted the Television Awards and what a pleasure it is to be returning to host once again. 2018 was a standout year for television, and I look forward to seeing the brilliant talent in our industry rewarded," said Norton.

Clare Brown, Director of production at BAFTA, welcomed him and said: "Graham captures the hearts of the audience both at home and in the room and having hosted the ceremony numerous times throughout the years, we look forward to having him on board once again."

Dark comic assassin thriller "Killing Eve" has 14 nominations, closely followed by the miniseries "A Very English Scandal" with 12.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram