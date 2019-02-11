LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Grammy Awards 2019: Complete List of Winners

The most celebrated musical night of the year is with us, as international music aficionados and enthusiasts gear up for the 61st Grammy Awards honouring the best in the music industry.

News18.com

Updated:February 11, 2019, 10:31 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Grammy Awards 2019: Complete List of Winners
Image courtesy: Grammys / Twitter
Loading...
The most celebrated musical night of the year is with us, as international music aficionados and enthusiasts gear up for the 61st Grammy Awards honouring the best in the music industry. Hosted by R&B singer Alicia Keys, the show's first female host in 14 years, the awards are taking place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. This year the Recording Academy has expanded its General Field (Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist) to eight nominees each, meaning that the competition is fiercer than before.

This time, the period of eligibility ran from October 1, 2017 to September 30, 2018. Lamar's "All the Stars" is up for both Record of the Year and Song of the Year, among six others. Drake's 'Scorpion' and Carlile's 'By the Way, I Forgive You' got Album of the Year nods alongside Cardi B's Invasion of Privacy, H.E.R.'s eponymous album, Post Malone's' 'Beerbongs' and Bentleys, Janelle Monae's 'Dirty Computer', Kacey Musgraves' 'Golden Hour' and the "Black Panther" soundtrack.

Here is the complete list of Grammys 2019 winners:

Album of the Year

Kacey Musgraves, "Golden Hour"

Record of the Year

Childish Gambino - "This Is America"

Song of the Year

Childish Gambino, "This Is America"

​Best New Artist

Dua Lipa

Best Pop Solo Performance

Lady Gaga, "Joanne" (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, "Shallow"

​Best Country Album

Kacey Musgraves, "Golden Hour"

​Best Pop Vocal Album

Ariana Grande, "Sweetener"

​Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Willie Nelson, "My Way"

​Best Rap Performance

Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake, "King's Dead"

Anderson .Paak - "Bubblin"

​Best Rap/Sung Collaboration

Childish Gambino, "This Is America"

​Best Rap Song

Drake, "God's Plan"

Best Rap Album

Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy

Best Rock Performance

Chris Cornell, "When Bad Does Good"

​Best Metal Performance

High on Fire, "Electric Messiah"

​Best Rock Song

St. Vincent, "Masseduction"

Best Alternative Music Album

Arctic Monkeys, "Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino"

​Best Rock Album

Greta Van Fleet, "From the Fires"

​Best R&B Performance

H.E.R., "Best Part" [ft. Daniel Caesar]

​Best Traditional R&B Performance

Leon Bridges, "Bet Ain't Worth the Hand"

Best R&B Song

Ella Mai, Boo'd Up

​Best Urban Contemporary Album

The Carters - "Everything Is Love"

​Best R&B Album

H.E.R., "H.E.R."

​Best Dance Recording

Silk City & Dua Lipa, "Electricity" [ft. Diplo and Mark Ronson]

​Best Dance/Electronic Album

Justice, "Woman Worldwide"

​Best Comedy Album

Dave Chappelle, "Equanimity & the Bird Revelation"

Best Remixed Recording

HAIM, Walking Away (Mura Masa remix)

​Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

"The Greatest Showman"

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Ludwig Göransson, "Black Panther"

​Best Song Written for Visual Media

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - "Shallow"

Best Recording Package

St. Vincent, "Masseduction"

​Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

"Weird" Al Yankovic, "Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of "Weird Al" Yankovic"

​Best Album Notes

Various Artists, Voices Of Mississippi: Artists And Musicians Documented By William Ferris (David Evans)

​Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Pharrell Williams

Music Video/Film

Childish Gambino, "This Is America"

Best Music Film

"Quincy"







Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram