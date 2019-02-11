Grammy Awards 2019: Complete List of Winners

The most celebrated musical night of the year is with us, as international music aficionados and enthusiasts gear up for the 61st Grammy Awards honouring the best in the music industry. Hosted by R&B singer Alicia Keys, the show's first female host in 14 years, the awards are taking place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. This year the Recording Academy has expanded its General Field (Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist) to eight nominees each, meaning that the competition is fiercer than before.This time, the period of eligibility ran from October 1, 2017 to September 30, 2018. Lamar's "All the Stars" is up for both Record of the Year and Song of the Year, among six others. Drake's 'Scorpion' and Carlile's 'By the Way, I Forgive You' got Album of the Year nods alongside Cardi B's Invasion of Privacy, H.E.R.'s eponymous album, Post Malone's' 'Beerbongs' and Bentleys, Janelle Monae's 'Dirty Computer', Kacey Musgraves' 'Golden Hour' and the "Black Panther" soundtrack.Kacey Musgraves, "Golden Hour"Childish Gambino - "This Is America"Childish Gambino, "This Is America"Dua LipaLady Gaga, "Joanne" (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, "Shallow"Kacey Musgraves, "Golden Hour"Ariana Grande, "Sweetener"Willie Nelson, "My Way"Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake, "King's Dead"Anderson .Paak - "Bubblin"Childish Gambino, "This Is America"Drake, "God's Plan"Cardi B, Invasion of PrivacyChris Cornell, "When Bad Does Good"High on Fire, "Electric Messiah"St. Vincent, "Masseduction"Arctic Monkeys, "Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino"Greta Van Fleet, "From the Fires"H.E.R., "Best Part" [ft. Daniel Caesar]Leon Bridges, "Bet Ain't Worth the Hand"Ella Mai, Boo'd UpThe Carters - "Everything Is Love"H.E.R., "H.E.R."Silk City & Dua Lipa, "Electricity" [ft. Diplo and Mark Ronson]Justice, "Woman Worldwide"Dave Chappelle, "Equanimity & the Bird Revelation"HAIM, Walking Away (Mura Masa remix)"The Greatest Showman"Ludwig Göransson, "Black Panther"Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - "Shallow"St. Vincent, "Masseduction""Weird" Al Yankovic, "Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of "Weird Al" Yankovic"Various Artists, Voices Of Mississippi: Artists And Musicians Documented By William Ferris (David Evans)Pharrell WilliamsChildish Gambino, "This Is America""Quincy"*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.