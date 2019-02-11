English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Grammy Awards 2019: Complete List of Winners
The most celebrated musical night of the year is with us, as international music aficionados and enthusiasts gear up for the 61st Grammy Awards honouring the best in the music industry.
Image courtesy: Grammys / Twitter
The most celebrated musical night of the year is with us, as international music aficionados and enthusiasts gear up for the 61st Grammy Awards honouring the best in the music industry. Hosted by R&B singer Alicia Keys, the show's first female host in 14 years, the awards are taking place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. This year the Recording Academy has expanded its General Field (Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist) to eight nominees each, meaning that the competition is fiercer than before.
This time, the period of eligibility ran from October 1, 2017 to September 30, 2018. Lamar's "All the Stars" is up for both Record of the Year and Song of the Year, among six others. Drake's 'Scorpion' and Carlile's 'By the Way, I Forgive You' got Album of the Year nods alongside Cardi B's Invasion of Privacy, H.E.R.'s eponymous album, Post Malone's' 'Beerbongs' and Bentleys, Janelle Monae's 'Dirty Computer', Kacey Musgraves' 'Golden Hour' and the "Black Panther" soundtrack.
Here is the complete list of Grammys 2019 winners:
Album of the Year
Kacey Musgraves, "Golden Hour"
Record of the Year
Childish Gambino - "This Is America"
Song of the Year
Childish Gambino, "This Is America"
Best New Artist
Dua Lipa
Best Pop Solo Performance
Lady Gaga, "Joanne" (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, "Shallow"
Best Country Album
Kacey Musgraves, "Golden Hour"
Best Pop Vocal Album
Ariana Grande, "Sweetener"
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Willie Nelson, "My Way"
Best Rap Performance
Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake, "King's Dead"
Anderson .Paak - "Bubblin"
Best Rap/Sung Collaboration
Childish Gambino, "This Is America"
Best Rap Song
Drake, "God's Plan"
Best Rap Album
Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy
Best Rock Performance
Chris Cornell, "When Bad Does Good"
Best Metal Performance
High on Fire, "Electric Messiah"
Best Rock Song
St. Vincent, "Masseduction"
Best Alternative Music Album
Arctic Monkeys, "Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino"
Best Rock Album
Greta Van Fleet, "From the Fires"
Best R&B Performance
H.E.R., "Best Part" [ft. Daniel Caesar]
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Leon Bridges, "Bet Ain't Worth the Hand"
Best R&B Song
Ella Mai, Boo'd Up
Best Urban Contemporary Album
The Carters - "Everything Is Love"
Best R&B Album
H.E.R., "H.E.R."
Best Dance Recording
Silk City & Dua Lipa, "Electricity" [ft. Diplo and Mark Ronson]
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Justice, "Woman Worldwide"
Best Comedy Album
Dave Chappelle, "Equanimity & the Bird Revelation"
Best Remixed Recording
HAIM, Walking Away (Mura Masa remix)
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
"The Greatest Showman"
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Ludwig Göransson, "Black Panther"
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - "Shallow"
Best Recording Package
St. Vincent, "Masseduction"
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
"Weird" Al Yankovic, "Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of "Weird Al" Yankovic"
Best Album Notes
Various Artists, Voices Of Mississippi: Artists And Musicians Documented By William Ferris (David Evans)
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Pharrell Williams
Music Video/Film
Childish Gambino, "This Is America"
Best Music Film
"Quincy"
