Politically Provocative 'This is America', Country Pop Crossover 'Golden Hour' Rule Grammys 2019
News18.com | February 11, 2019, 10:24 AM IST
The most celebrated musical night of the year is with us, as international music aficionados and enthusiasts gear up for the 61st Grammy Awards honouring the best in the music industry. Hosted by R&B singer Alicia Keys, the show's first female host in 14 years, the awards are taking place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. This year the Recording Academy has expanded its General Field (Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist) to eight nominees each, meaning that the competition is fiercer than before.
Leading the nominations list, Kendrick Lamar tops it with eight nods, followed by Drake with seven. Not far behind, Boi-1da and Carlile have six nominations each while Cardi B and Childish Gambino compete with others having five nominations each in varied categories. Lady Gaga also joins the race receiving five major nominations.
Feb 11, 2019 10:19 am (IST)
Kacey Musgraves won the night’s biggest award-- Album of the Year-- for her country pop crossover album "Golden Hour", which also claimed Best Country Album trophy. Musgraves also bagged two Grammys for Best Country Song for "Space Cowboy" and Best Country Solo Performance for "Butterflies"
Congratulations to Childish Gambino aka Donald Glover as his "This is America" won the Record of the Year at the 61st Grammy Awards. The politically provocative track has already claimed Song of the Year trophy.
Among those remembered during this year's In Memoriam tribute: James Ingram, Roy Clark, Nancy Wilson, Charles Aznavour, Vic Damone, Carol Channing, Joe Jackson, James Wright, Gary Burden, Avicii, Ed King, John Perry Barlow, Tony Joe White, Mac Miller, Roy Hargrove, Cecil Taylor, Bill Watrous, Geoff Emerick, Yvonne Staples, Randy Scruggs, Roger Clark, Charles Neville and Aretha Franklin.
Before the announcement of two final awards of the night, here’s a reminder of who has won what tonight:
Song of the Year
Winner - Childish Gambino, "This Is America" Best New Artist
Winner - Dua Lipa Best Pop Solo Performance
Winner - Lady Gaga, "Joanne" (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?) Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Winner - Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, "Shallow" Best Country Album
Winner - Kacey Musgraves, "Golden Hour" Best Pop Vocal Album
Winner - Ariana Grande, "Sweetener"
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Winner - Willie Nelson, "My Way" Best Rap Performance
Winner (Tie) - Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake, "King's Dead"
Winner (Tie) - Anderson .Paak - "Bubblin" Best Rap/Sung Collaboration
Winner - Childish Gambino, "This Is America"
Best Rap Song
Winner - Drake, "God's Plan" Best Rap Album
Winner - Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy Best Rock Performance
Winner - Chris Cornell, "When Bad Does Good" Best Metal Performance
Winner - High on Fire, "Electric Messiah" Best Rock Song
Winner - St. Vincent, "Masseduction" Best Alternative Music Album
Winner - Arctic Monkeys, "Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino" Best Rock Album
Winner - Greta Van Fleet, "From the Fires"
Best R&B Performance
Winner - H.E.R., "Best Part" [ft. Daniel Caesar]
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Winner - Leon Bridges, "Bet Ain't Worth the Hand" Best R&B Song
Winner - Ella Mai, Boo'd Up
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Winner, The Carters - "Everything Is Love"
Best R&B Album
Winner - H.E.R., "H.E.R." Best Dance Recording
Winner - Silk City & Dua Lipa, "Electricity" [ft. Diplo and Mark Ronson] Best Dance/Electronic Album
Winner - Justice, "Woman Worldwide" Best Comedy Album
Winner - Dave Chappelle, "Equanimity & the Bird Revelation" Best Remixed Recording
Winner - HAIM, Walking Away (Mura Masa remix) Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Winner - "The Greatest Showman" Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Winner - Ludwig Göransson, "Black Panther" Best Song Written for Visual Media
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - "Shallow" Best Recording Package
Winner - St. Vincent, "Masseduction"
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
Winner - "Weird" Al Yankovic, "Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of "Weird Al" Yankovic" Best Album Notes
Winner - Various Artists, Voices Of Mississippi: Artists And Musicians Documented By William Ferris (David Evans)
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Winner - Pharrell Williams Music Video/Film
Winner - Childish Gambino, "This Is America" Best Music Film
Winner - "Quincy"
Feb 11, 2019 9:58 am (IST)
Best New Artist Grammy goes to British singer Dua Lipa, who is on stage delivering a mashup of St. Vincent's song "Masseduction".
While accepting the Best Rap Song award for the "God's Plan", Drake said, “I want to take this opportunity while I'm up here to just talk to all the kids that are watching this, aspiring to do music. All my peers that make music from their heart that do things pure and tell the truth, I wanna let you know we're playing in an opinion-based sport not a factual-based sport. So it's not the NBA where at the end of the year you're holding a trophy because you made the right decisions or won the games." He continued, "This is a business where sometimes it's up to a bunch of people who might not understand what a mixed race kid from Canada has to say or a fly Spanish girl from New York or anybody else, or a brother from Houston right there, my brother Travis [Scott]. But my point is you've already won if you have people singing your songs word for word, if you're a hero in your hometown. Look, if there’s people who have regular jobs who are coming out in the rain and snow, spending money to buy tickets to your shows, you don’t need this right here. You already won,” before his microphone got cut off in the arena and on the telecast.
Feb 11, 2019 9:44 am (IST)
Cardi B's "Invasion of Privacy" just won the Best Rap Album. The rapper decided to bring Offset on stage with her as they continued to fuel romance rumours.
"Shallow" from "A Star is Born" won for Best Song Written for Visual Media and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper earlier tonight. Gaga also picked up a Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Going)."
Feb 11, 2019 8:53 am (IST)
And the Queen is here---- LADY GAGA. The "Bad Romance" hitmaker is on stage singing her superhit track "Shallow" from "A Star is Born", in which she stars as an aspiring singer Ally, alongside Bradley Cooper.
"God's Plan" won the Best Rap Song for Drake, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels and Noah Shebib. Drake has been nominated for seven Grammys, including Album and Record of the Year. While accepting the award, Drake took a sly dig at the Grammys for finally including him in the right category (he had previously blasted them for calling Hotline Bling a rap song).
Meanwhile, Michelle Obama made a surprise appearance at the Grammys, entering from offstage arm in arm with Lady Gaga, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and Jennifer Lopez to share personal anecdotes about how music has changed their lives and empowered them as women. Obama, wearing a shimmering, silver suit, was briefly interrupted as the crowd erupted in cheers and applause at the beginning of her comments.
Camila Cabello, who kicked Off 2019 Grammy Awards with exhilarating "Havana" performance, thanked the Recording Academy for giving her the "incredible" opportunity to perform at the ceremony. She tweeted, "THANK YOU SO MUCH @RecordingAcad FOR THIS INCREDIBLE OPPORTUNITY!!!!!!!! I CRIED BEFORE I EVEN PERFORMED!!!!!! I couldn’t have even imagined this when I was 9 years old singing Disney songs in the mirror!!!!! Everything about tonight has been SURREAL."
THANK YOU SO MUCH @RecordingAcad FOR THIS INCREDIBLE OPPORTUNITY!!!!!!!! I CRIED BEFORE I EVEN PERFORMED!!!!!! I couldn’t have even imagined this when I was 9 years old singing Disney songs in the mirror!!!!! Everything about tonight has been SURREAL 😩
Kacey Musgraves is on stage singing her ballad Rainbow. She has won two Grammys so far: "Space Cowboy" was voted best country song by the Recording Academy, while "Butterflies" won best country solo performance. She's also nominated for Album of the Year.
Feb 11, 2019 7:41 am (IST)
An all-star set of performers, including Miley Cyrus, Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris, Little BIg Town and Katy Perry pay musical tribute to Queen of Country music Dolly Parton.
"This is America" creates history by becoming the first hip-hop track to win Song of the Year honour at the Grammys, reports The Guardian. The song also won the Best Rap and Best Music Video award for Childish Gambino aka Donald Glover.
Feb 11, 2019 7:24 am (IST)
"This Is America" wins song of the year Grammy Award for Donald Glover, aka Childish Gambino, who also claimed the Grammy Award for Best Music Video on Sunday for the same song. Donald's song was previously honored with the Best Hip Hop Video and Impact Track awards at the 2018 BET Hip Hop awards.
Feb 11, 2019 7:21 am (IST)
Ariana Grande has won her first Grammy-- best pop vocals for "Sweetener"-- just days after a public feud with the show's producer. Grande skipped the ceremony after she felt "insulted" when producers initially refused to allow her to perform her current single and chart-topping song, "7 Rings".
Feb 11, 2019 7:16 am (IST)
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper have won the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 61st Grammys for “Shallow.” They beat out Christina Aguilera featuring Demi Lovato (“Fall in Line”), Backstreet Boys (“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”), Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B (“Girls Like You”), Justin Timberlake featuring Chris Stapleton (“Say Something”), Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey (“The Middle”), and Tony Bennett and Diana Krall (“’S Wonderful”).
Feb 11, 2019 7:16 am (IST)
The biggest night in music is here. The 61st Annual Grammy Awards are live from Los Angeles. News18 will bring you all the winners and performances right here.
A still from This is America (Image courtesy: YouTube)
This time, the period of eligibility ran from October 1, 2017 to September 30, 2018. Lamar's "All the Stars" is up for both Record of the Year and Song of the Year, among six others. Drake's 'Scorpion' and Carlile's 'By the Way, I Forgive You' got Album of the Year nods alongside Cardi B's Invasion of Privacy, H.E.R.'s eponymous album, Post Malone's' 'Beerbongs' and Bentleys, Janelle Monae's 'Dirty Computer', Kacey Musgraves' 'Golden Hour' and the "Black Panther" soundtrack.
Making Grammys 2019 special for the Indian audience, three Indian-origin musicians--- Falguni Shah, Prashant Mistry and Snatam Kaur Khalsa have been nominated at this year's Grammy Awards.
Naming reflection, re-evaluation, and implementation as the driving forces at the Recording Academy over the past year, Neil Portnow, the Academy's president and CEO said in a statement, "From convening our Task Force on Diversity & Inclusion and launching our new community-driven membership model, to increasing the number of nominees in the General Field, and to playing a leadership role in the successful passage of the landmark Music Modernization Act, the Recording Academy has reaffirmed its commitment to music creators across all facets of our industry."
From all the winners to red carpet appearances catch 61st Grammy Awards LIVE updates here:
