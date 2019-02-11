Politically Provocative 'This is America', Country Pop Crossover 'Golden Hour' Rule Grammys 2019

Feb 11, 2019 9:52 am (IST)

While accepting the Best Rap Song award for the "God's Plan", Drake said, “I want to take this opportunity while I'm up here to just talk to all the kids that are watching this, aspiring to do music. All my peers that make music from their heart that do things pure and tell the truth, I wanna let you know we're playing in an opinion-based sport not a factual-based sport. So it's not the NBA where at the end of the year you're holding a trophy because you made the right decisions or won the games." He continued, "This is a business where sometimes it's up to a bunch of people who might not understand what a mixed race kid from Canada has to say or a fly Spanish girl from New York or anybody else, or a brother from Houston right there, my brother Travis [Scott]. But my point is you've already won if you have people singing your songs word for word, if you're a hero in your hometown. Look, if there’s people who have regular jobs who are coming out in the rain and snow, spending money to buy tickets to your shows, you don’t need this right here. You already won,” before his microphone got cut off in the arena and on the telecast.