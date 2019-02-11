Grammy Awards 2019 LIVE Updates: Red Carpet Show Rolls Out

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
The most celebrated musical night of the year is with us, as international music aficionados and enthusiasts gear up for the 61st Grammy Awards honouring the best in the music industry. Hosted by R&B singer Alicia Keys, the show's first female host in 14 years, the awards are taking place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. This year the Recording Academy has expanded its General Field (Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist) to eight nominees each, meaning that the competition is fiercer than before.
Leading the nominations list, Kendrick Lamar tops it with eight nods, followed by Drake with seven. Not far behind, Boi-1da and Carlile have six nominations each while Cardi B and Childish Gambino compete with others having five nominations each in varied categories. Lady Gaga also joins the race receiving five major nominations.
Leading the nominations list, Kendrick Lamar tops it with eight nods, followed by Drake with seven. Not far behind, Boi-1da and Carlile have six nominations each while Cardi B and Childish Gambino compete with others having five nominations each in varied categories. Lady Gaga also joins the race receiving five major nominations.
Read More
Image courtesy: Grammys / Twitter
This time, the period of eligibility ran from October 1, 2017 to September 30, 2018. Lamar's "All the Stars" is up for both Record of the Year and Song of the Year, among six others. Drake's 'Scorpion' and Carlile's 'By the Way, I Forgive You' got Album of the Year nods alongside Cardi B's Invasion of Privacy, H.E.R.'s eponymous album, Post Malone's' 'Beerbongs' and Bentleys, Janelle Monae's 'Dirty Computer', Kacey Musgraves' 'Golden Hour' and the "Black Panther" soundtrack.
Making Grammys 2019 special for the Indian audience, three Indian-origin musicians--- Falguni Shah, Prashant Mistry and Snatam Kaur Khalsa have been nominated at this year's Grammy Awards.
Naming reflection, re-evaluation, and implementation as the driving forces at the Recording Academy over the past year, Neil Portnow, the Academy's president and CEO said in a statement, "From convening our Task Force on Diversity & Inclusion and launching our new community-driven membership model, to increasing the number of nominees in the General Field, and to playing a leadership role in the successful passage of the landmark Music Modernization Act, the Recording Academy has reaffirmed its commitment to music creators across all facets of our industry."
From all the winners to red carpet appearances catch 61st Grammy Awards LIVE updates here:
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
-
10 Feb, 2019 | India in New Zealand NZ vs IND 212/420.0 overs 208/620.0 oversNew Zealand beat India by 4 runs
-
08 Feb, 2019 | India in New Zealand NZ vs IND 158/820.0 overs 162/318.5 oversIndia beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
-
06 Feb, 2019 | Pakistan in South Africa PAK vs SA 168/920.0 overs 141/920.0 oversPakistan beat South Africa by 27 runs
-
06 Feb, 2019 | India in New Zealand NZ vs IND 219/620.0 overs 139/1019.2 oversNew Zealand beat India by 80 runs
-
03 Feb, 2019 | Nepal in UAE NEP vs UAE 104/810.0 overs 90/810.0 oversNepal beat United Arab Emirates by 14 runs