Grammy Awards 2019 LIVE Updates: Red Carpet Show Rolls Out

This time, the period of eligibility ran from October 1, 2017 to September 30, 2018. Lamar's "All the Stars" is up for both Record of the Year and Song of the Year, among six others. Drake's 'Scorpion' and Carlile's 'By the Way, I Forgive You' got Album of the Year nods alongside Cardi B's Invasion of Privacy, H.E.R.'s eponymous album, Post Malone's' 'Beerbongs' and Bentleys, Janelle Monae's 'Dirty Computer', Kacey Musgraves' 'Golden Hour' and the "Black Panther" soundtrack.



Making Grammys 2019 special for the Indian audience, three Indian-origin musicians--- Falguni Shah, Prashant Mistry and Snatam Kaur Khalsa have been nominated at this year's Grammy Awards.



Naming reflection, re-evaluation, and implementation as the driving forces at the Recording Academy over the past year, Neil Portnow, the Academy's president and CEO said in a statement, "From convening our Task Force on Diversity & Inclusion and launching our new community-driven membership model, to increasing the number of nominees in the General Field, and to playing a leadership role in the successful passage of the landmark Music Modernization Act, the Recording Academy has reaffirmed its commitment to music creators across all facets of our industry."



