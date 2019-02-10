LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Grammy Awards 2019: Where and How to Watch the Ceremony Live, Deets Inside

For those in India, Grammy Awards can be seen live on VH1, premiering at 06:30 am (IST). The ceremony will also be streaming live on CBS’ YouTube channel.

News18.com

Updated:February 10, 2019, 7:28 PM IST
Image: Alicia Keys/Instagram
Loading...
The most celebrated musical night of the year is with us, as international music aficionados and enthusiasts gear up for the 61st Grammy Awards. The Award ceremony will take place at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, to be hosted by Singer Alicia Keys. Alicia has won over 15 Grammy awards in her lifetime and will be the show's first female host in 14 years.

Where to watch Grammys live?

Key Performances at 61st Grammy Awards

Fans, who plan on watching the program, can look up to musical performances of artists like Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Brandi Carlile, Miley Cyrus, Dan + Shay, H.E.R., Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, Kacey Musgraves, Post Malone and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, some of who are also nominated in various musical categories.

A special performance show will also be put up by Diana Ross, celebrating her 75th birthday and musical accomplishments and contributions. Diana is a former recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Grammys for having a landmark of a musical career.

Leading nominees

Amongst the 84 competing categories, Kendrick Lamar leads the nominations. He's nominated for eight awards for his work on the Black Panther soundtrack. Drake has seven nominations, and Brandi Carlile has six. Artists Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Childish Gambino, Maren Morris, and H.E.R each grabbed five nominations.

