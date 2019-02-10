English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Grammy Awards 2019: Where and How to Watch the Ceremony Live, Deets Inside
For those in India, Grammy Awards can be seen live on VH1, premiering at 06:30 am (IST). The ceremony will also be streaming live on CBS’ YouTube channel.
Image: Alicia Keys/Instagram
Loading...
The most celebrated musical night of the year is with us, as international music aficionados and enthusiasts gear up for the 61st Grammy Awards. The Award ceremony will take place at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, to be hosted by Singer Alicia Keys. Alicia has won over 15 Grammy awards in her lifetime and will be the show's first female host in 14 years.
Where to watch Grammys live?
For those in India, Grammy Awards can be seen live on VH1. The live premiere of the ceremony will begin at 06:30 am(IST). The ceremony will also be streaming live on CBS’ YouTube channel.
Key Performances at 61st Grammy Awards
Fans, who plan on watching the program, can look up to musical performances of artists like Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Brandi Carlile, Miley Cyrus, Dan + Shay, H.E.R., Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, Kacey Musgraves, Post Malone and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, some of who are also nominated in various musical categories.
A special performance show will also be put up by Diana Ross, celebrating her 75th birthday and musical accomplishments and contributions. Diana is a former recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Grammys for having a landmark of a musical career.
Leading nominees
Amongst the 84 competing categories, Kendrick Lamar leads the nominations. He's nominated for eight awards for his work on the Black Panther soundtrack. Drake has seven nominations, and Brandi Carlile has six. Artists Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Childish Gambino, Maren Morris, and H.E.R each grabbed five nominations.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Where to watch Grammys live?
For those in India, Grammy Awards can be seen live on VH1. The live premiere of the ceremony will begin at 06:30 am(IST). The ceremony will also be streaming live on CBS’ YouTube channel.
Key Performances at 61st Grammy Awards
Fans, who plan on watching the program, can look up to musical performances of artists like Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Brandi Carlile, Miley Cyrus, Dan + Shay, H.E.R., Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, Kacey Musgraves, Post Malone and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, some of who are also nominated in various musical categories.
A special performance show will also be put up by Diana Ross, celebrating her 75th birthday and musical accomplishments and contributions. Diana is a former recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Grammys for having a landmark of a musical career.
Leading nominees
Amongst the 84 competing categories, Kendrick Lamar leads the nominations. He's nominated for eight awards for his work on the Black Panther soundtrack. Drake has seven nominations, and Brandi Carlile has six. Artists Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Childish Gambino, Maren Morris, and H.E.R each grabbed five nominations.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
-
Saturday 02 February , 2019
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
Saturday 02 February , 2019 Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh Should Look Up History of 'Azadi' Before Making it Their Morning Alarm
- Teddy Day: Expensive Teddy Bears You Won't Believe Exist
- Amol Palekar Storms Off Stage at Mumbai Event After Being Censored for Questioning Censorship
- Antigua Pitch for Windies-England Test Rated as 'Below Average'
- Hope Raman is Given Time to Implement His Vision: Powar
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results