Grammy Awards 2020: Key Nominations
The nominations for the Grammy Awards, the highest honours in the music industry, were announced on Wednesday.
Following is a list of nominations in key categories. The awards will be handed out at a ceremony hosted by Alicia Keys in Los Angeles on Jan. 26.
Album of the Year
“I, I” — Bon Iver
“Norman F***ing Rockwell!” — Lana Del Rey
“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — Billie Eilish
“Thank U, Next” — Ariana Grande
“I Used to Know Her” — H.E.R.
“7” — Lil Nas X
“Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)” — Lizzo
“Father of the Bride” — Vampire Weekend
Record of the Year:
“Hey, Ma” — Bon Iver
“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish
“7 Rings” — Ariana Grande
“Hard Place” — H.E.R.
“Talk” — Khalid
“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo
“Sunflower” — Post Malone & Swae Lee
Song of the Year
“Always Remember Us This Way” — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
“Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
“Hard Place” — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)
“Lover” — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
“Norman F***ing Rockwell” — Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
“Someone You Loved” — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)
“Truth Hurts” — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)
Best New Artist
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalia
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Spirit” Beyonce
“Bad Guy” Billie Eilish
“7 Rings” Ariana Grande
“Truth Hurts” Lizzo
“You Need to Calm Down” Taylor Swift
Best Pop Vocal Album
“The Lion King: The Gift” Beyoncé
“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Billie Eilish
“thank u, next” Ariana Grande
“No. 6 Collaborations Project” Ed Sheeran
“Lover” Taylor Swift
Best Rap Album
“Revenge Of The Dreamers III” Dreamville
“Championships” Meek Mill
“I Am > I Was” 21 Savage
“Igor” Tyler, The Creator
“The Lost Boy” YBN Cordae
Best R&B Performance
“Love Again” Daniel Caesar & Brandy
“Could’ve Been” H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller
“Exactly How I Feel” Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane
“Roll Some Mo” Lucky Daye
“Come Home” Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000
Best Country Album
“Desperate Man” Eric Church
“Stronger Than Truth” Reba McEntire
“Interstate Gospel” Pistol Annies
“Center Point Road” Thomas Rhett
“While I’m Livin” Tanya Tucker
