Grammy Awards 2022: Drake Withdraws Two Nominations From Final-Round Ballot

Singer and rapper Drake has withdrawn his Grammy nominations according to a Recording Academy spokesman, as per Variety. He was nominated in two categories- for Best Rap Album for Certified Lover Boy and Best Rap Performance Way 2 Sexy. According to sources quoted by the publication, Drake and his management made the choice, and the Recording Academy fulfilled his request. However, the reason for doing so remains unknown.

The rapper has previously won four Grammy Awards in the categories for Best Rap Album and Best Rap Song. Meanwhile, Drake will not be replaced and the voting will continue with just four members.

Drake, however, has a strained history with the Grammy Awards. Last year, when The Weeknd was shut out during the nominations by the Recording Academy, the rapper had taken a stand by urging the music community to “start something new" as a replacement of the Grammy Awards. In a glaring surprise snub, The Weeknd was completely ignored at the 63rd Grammy Awards nominations, despite having the biggest-selling album that year with ‘After Hours’.

Sharing a statement on his Instagram Stories, Drake said it is time for musicians to move on from the Grammys.

“I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards and just accept that what once was the highest form of recognition may no longer matter to the artists that exist now and the ones that come after," Drake wrote. “It’s like a relative you keep expecting to fix up but they just can’t change their ways," he added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.