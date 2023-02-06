It’s truly a historical moment for India and for Bengaluru-based music composer Ricky Kej as he bagged his third Grammy Award at the prestigious award ceremony. Indian music composer Ricky won his third Grammy at the music award ceremony’s 65th edition on February 6. The US-born musician shared the best immersive audio album award for Divine Tides with Stewart Copeland, the drummer of the iconic British rock band The Police. Now, he has dedicated the award to India and summarised his feeling about bagging the award again and making the country proud.

A few moments after his win, Ricky took to Twitter and wrote, “Just won my 3rd Grammy Award. Extremely grateful, am speechless! I dedicate this Award to India.@copelandmusic Herbert Waltl Eric Schilling Vanil Veigas Lonnie Park."

Just won my 3rd Grammy Award. Extremely grateful, am speechless! I dedicate this Award to India.@copelandmusicHerbert Waltl Eric Schilling Vanil Veigas Lonnie Park pic.twitter.com/GG7sZ4yfQa— Ricky Kej (@rickykej) February 6, 2023

It is indeed a proud moment for the country, and to celebrate the same, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and wrote penned a note, “Congratulations sir ."

Last year, the duo won the Grammy in the best new age album category for the same work.

Ricky beats the other nominees in the category that includes the likes of Christina Aguilera (‘Aguilera’), The Chainsmokers (‘Memories… Do Not Open’), Jane Irabloom (‘Picturing The Invisible- Focus 1′), and Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondeheimsolistene (’Tuvahyun – Beatitudes for a Wounded World’).

Divine Tides’ is a nine-song album that explores how each individual life plays a crucial role in maintaining the balance that serves all equally.

Bengaluru-based Ricky Kej won his first Grammy in 2015 for his album ‘Winds of Samsara’ in the Best New Age Album category.

As part of his work with The Police, Copeland has won five Grammys. With Kej, this is his second award.

Meanwhile, Trevor Noah returned as host of the ceremony, which took place on Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The ceremony aired live from 8 -11:30 p.m. ET/5-8:30 p.m. PT on CBS and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. During the televised Grammys ceremony, presenters include Viola Davis, first lady Jill Biden, Dwayne Johnson, Cardi B, James Corden, Billy Crystal, Olivia Rodrigo and Shania Twain.

The scheduled Grammys performers include Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, Sam Smith and Harry Styles. In addition, Questlove curated the Hip Hop 50 tribute performance. Before the live broadcast, most of the winners in the 91 Grammy categories will be revealed during a non-televised Premiere Ceremony, hosted by Randy Rainbow, starting at 12:30 p.m. PT.

What made headlines during the prestigious awards ceremony is that Viola Davis achieved EGOT status after she won the best audiobook, narration and storytelling recording award for her memoir, Finding Me. The actress has previously won two Tony awards, an Oscar and an Emmy award.

Beyoncé leads the 2023 Grammy Awards nominations with a total of nine. Beyoncé’s career total of 88 nominations sets a new record — one tied by her husband Jay-Z, who earned five noms this year. During the premiere ceremony, the pop star picked up two Grammys, breaking her 28-win tie with Quincy Jones. The singer’s Break My Soul — the No. 1 and lead single off Renaissance — won best dance/electronic recording during the Premiere Ceremony. It’s Beyoncé’s first win in the dance category. She also took home the award for best traditional R&B performance for Plastic Off The Sofa.

Before the televised Grammys ceremony, Kendrick Lamar scored the best rap performance for The Heart Part 5.

Read all the Latest Movies News here