Grammy Awards Ceremony to Air Next February 10, Season to Kick Off This December

The 2019 ceremony follows on from a late January ceremony for the 60th annual Grammy Awards, which saw Bruno Mars take many of the major wins.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:July 18, 2018, 4:38 PM IST
Grammy Awards Ceremony to Air Next February 10, Season to Kick Off This December
(Image: Getty Images/ Image For Representation)
The Recording Academy has announced that the 2019 Grammy season will kick off this December, with the awards ceremony set to take place in Los Angeles the following February 10.

Nominees for all 84 categories of the 61st Grammy Awards will be revealed on December 5, marking the start of the build-up to the February ceremony. Those nominees will be chosen from among recordings released between October 1, 2017, and September 30, 2018.

Grammy Week then kicks off February 6, with a series of celebrations including the MusiCares Person of the Year gala on February 8 and a celebration of nominees on February 9.

On February 10, winners in more than 70 categories will be honored at the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony shortly before the telecast.

The main awards ceremony will then be broadcast live from Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 10 on CBS at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

The 2019 ceremony follows on from a late January ceremony for the 60th annual Grammy Awards, which saw Bruno Mars take many of the major wins.

